Spirit Christmas is coming: full list of locations for the iconic Halloween store’s new holiday pop-up

Christmas in October? Well, ready or not, here it comes.

Every year, Spirit Halloween transforms hundreds of empty storefronts across the country to sell spooky costumes, decor, and candy at 1,500 locations. But this fall, it will also open 10 new Christmas pop-ups.

The retail chain, owned by Spencer Gifts, opened its first store in the San Francisco Bay area in 1983, and has been able to corner a small slice of the lucrative holiday shopping market with haunting but family-friendly in-store experiences for Halloween.

This year, nearly a dozen Spirit Christmas stores will open in the Northeast, from Massachusetts to Pennsylvania, starting with a flagship store in Mays Landing, New Jersey, on October 18. The rest are slated for early November, and will remain open through the holidays.