Why Spotify is still all-in on remote work

In September, Amazon announced that it was making a drastic change to its hybrid work policy, requiring almost all employees to return to the office five days a week as of next year. Months earlier, Dell told its employees that anyone who was fully remote would no longer be eligible for promotions, effectively forcing them to return to the office or forego career advancement.

In contrast to Amazon and Dell—and the many tech companies that have continued to embrace hybrid work—a select few, including Spotify, have chosen to remain fully remote.

In an interview with Raconteur this week, Spotify HR chief Katarina Berg explained the company’s stance, saying that the company had no plans to move away from its “work from anywhere” policy, which was formalized in 2021. “You can’t spend a lot of time hiring grown-ups and then treat them like children,” she said. Companies that were requiring employees to return to the office were simply “going back to what they know,” she added.

Remote retention rates

Berg conceded that remote work introduced challenges when it came to collaboration. “It is harder and we all struggle to collaborate in a virtual environment,” she told Raconteur. “But does that mean that we will start forcing people to come into the office as soon as there is a trend for it? No.”