Why this children’s book publisher isn’t afraid of book bans

At the hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, Senator Ted Cruz unexpectedly pulled out a book for toddlers called Antiracist Baby, by Ibram X. Kendi. Cruz wanted to know if the Judge supported the teaching of the book in schools. “There are portions of this book that I find really quite remarkable,” Cruz said. “Do you agree with this book? That babies are racist?”

Jackson sighed. “I do not believe any of that,” she responded, visibly exasperated. This exchange, which took place in 2022, reflected a culture war exploding across the country. In the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests two years prior, many progressive parents were eager for books to teach children about racism. In reaction, conservative groups had organized a movement to ban such books from school and libraries. Namrata Tripathi, president and publisher of Kokila [Photo: courtesy Kokila] Namrata Tripathi—who five years ago founded Kokila, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers—watched these proceedings with great interest. She had come up with the concept of Antiracist Baby and persuaded Kendi to write it. “Never, in my whole career, did I expect one of our books to be debated on the Senate floor,” she recalls. But Antiracist Baby isn’t the only Kokila book to have made waves. Tripathi’s innovative approach to making children’s books, which brings diverse perspectives to every part of the publishing process, has resulted in distinct books. Many have done well, both critically and in terms of sales. There are national bestsellers like Hair Love, about a father’s efforts to style his daughter’s hair, which shot to the top of The New York Times’s list. Kokila’s books have won more than 95 awards, including The Night Diary, a historical novel about a girl’s experience of India’s partition, which received the prestigious Newbery Honor.

While a quarter of Kokila’s books have been officially banned, the imprint has still managed to be a revenue driver for Penguin. And Tripathi isn’t too worried about the current anti-woke backlash. Her goal is to empower children to fight for a more equitable future—and she is confident they will. “We’re trying to create books that make kids feel like their voices matter, so that they can change the conversation in society,” she says. “When you’re publishing for young people, you’re playing the longest game in shaping culture.” [Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images] Engaging With Racism Tripathi had wanted to make a board book about racism for a long time. Seven years ago, an adult had asked her then-4-year-old about her race. Tripathi’s daughter didn’t know how to respond. “I realized I hadn’t given her the language she needed,” she says. For Tripathi, the target reader of such a book wasn’t just the baby; it was also the caregiver reading the book out loud. She felt it was important to give adults the confidence to start conversations about race with young children because many will encounter racism early in life. “It would give a grownup the experience of hearing the word ‘racism’ come out of their own mouth and realize that it isn’t taboo,” she says. “It normalizes these discussions, even among the youngest members of our community.”

But making Antiracist Baby wasn’t easy. Since graduating from college and rising up the ranks in kid’s publishing—at HarperCollins, Simon and Schuster, and Penguin Random House—Tripathi had found that there were many roadblocks to telling stories that matter to marginalized groups. Many of the obstacles to publishing diverse stories are structural. Tripathi points out that while there are more people of color on the pages of children’s books, those creating the books are still largely white. As of 2023, the number of BIPOC employees in publishing was only 27.5%, which is significantly lower than the broader population. Tripathi has found that this has direct implications on the kinds of books that are produced. BIPOC authors and illustrators struggle to get in front of publishers, sometimes because they can’t find agents to represent them. Acquiring editors often can’t relate to the culturally diverse stories that came across their desks. Editors and art directors may not grasp the creator’s vision. “They would write comments in the margins that were uninformed and, sometimes, inadvertently racist,” Tripathi says.

In late 2017, Tripathi was up for a promotion. Rather than taking the new job, she asked the company to give her the opportunity to launch an entirely new imprint. Jennifer Loja, the president of Penguin Young readers, threw her weight behind Tripathi. “She had such a clear vision and a track record of success,” Loja says. “I was excited to see what she could do if she had more autonomy.” In 2018, Kokila was born. A year later, the imprint published its first five books, all of which won awards. The Patron Saints of Nothing, about a Filipino American teen who uncovers the truth about his cousin’s murder, was a National Book Award Finalist. My Papi Has A Motorcycle, about a father and daughter’s daily ride through a gentrifying neighborhood, received the the Ezra Jack Keats illustrator award, Tomas Rivera Award, and Pura Belpré illustration honor. “The number of awards Kokila has won is exceptional for an imprint so young,” Loja says. Today, Kokila releases approximately 30 books a year, from board books to young adult novels, for ages zero to 18. Tripathi now leads a team of eight.

The Kokila team at the 5th anniversary party [Photo: courtesy Kokila] The Fight to Tell More Diverse Stories There’s been an ongoing effort for decades to bring more diversity to kid’s stories. In the early 1990s, only 8% of kid’s books were by, or about, people of color. This dearth of representation prompted Wade and Cheryl Hudson to launch Just Us Books, focused on the Black experience, and Tom Low and Philip Lee to launch Lee & Low, which told multicultural stories. For a long time, these were among the only publishers focused on diversifying kid’s literature. Over the past decade, as Americans have become aware of the need for more diversity and inclusion, there’s been a flurry of activity in kid’s publishing. A decade ago, Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein launched Lil’ Libros to create more bilingual books. Sailaja Joshi launched Mango & Marigold Press, which features South Asian protagonists. Then, bigger publishers began to launch new imprints. In 2018, HarperCollins tapped Kwame Alexander to launch Versify, which tells stories from a wider range of voices. In 2019, Random House Children’s Books started Make Me a World publishing, finding storytellers from a wider range of backgrounds. And in 2021, HarperCollins created Heartdrum, which was devoted to publishing books by Native creators.

All of these efforts are bearing fruit. By 2023, roughly 40% of children’s books were by, or about, people of color. But Tripathi’s goal is to go beyond featuring people of color on the page; she wants to ensure that the entire, complex process of making a book takes into account diverse viewpoints. Kokila makes it easier for traditionally marginalized authors to tell their stories by removing some of the standard gatekeepers in publishing. The imprint doesn’t require authors to submit their work through agents, and Tripathi even invites aspiring authors to reach out to her directly to talk about story ideas. Kokila also has an open submission process for several months a year. It receives hundreds of entries, which editors process throughout the year. Jasmin Rubero, Kokila’s art director, taps diverse illustrators, which means seeking out artists from varied backgrounds, including people who may have never illustrated a kids’ book. She thinks about little details, like how the texture of paper influences the way skin tones look on the page. Kokila also works copyeditors and production managers of diverse backgrounds, because they are more likely to understand and execute the author’s vision.

Despite all these efforts, Tripathi has found that it can be hard for authors to tell authentic stories because they’re so used to trying to make their work palatable to white, cisgendered editors. Tripathi recalls a story she received from a trans activist and her mother about a trans child coming out. In the original version of the story, the child is in a defensive mode, fighting to show the world she’s worthy of acceptance. “My suspicion is that the authors had shaped the submission into something she believed a publisher would be more likely to accept,” she says. “This makes sense because they were unlikely to encounter a trans acquiring editor, so they was modulating their voices to be heard.” Tripathi worked with the authors to create a story that better reflected what happened in their own family, where the child was lovingly accepted. They rewrote the story as a joyful narrative about a mother making her daughter’s first wig. In 2020, Kokila published the book, entitled My Rainbow. [Cover Images: courtesy Kokila] Stories That Make a Difference Publishing stories from diverse perspectives doesn’t mean only tackling heavy topics, like racism or violence. Within Kokila’s portfolio, for instance, there is romance, sci-fi, and silly humor. Take, I Want to Be Spaghetti! a picture book about a ramen packet who finds self-love. What connects the stories is that they all center the voices of people who have been left out of the conversation in the past.

At the same time, a large proportion of Kokila’s books have also been banned because their content is deemed too controversial. This includes books like Born on the Water, a picture book about slavery based on the 1619 Project, and My Two Border Towns, about a boy’s life on the Mexican border. As I’ve written before, these efforts directly impacts sales since schools and libraries are a huge market for kid’s books. And sometimes, even without an outright ban, teachers and librarians might stay clear of controversial books. In 2023, 37% of librarians said that book challenges have influenced their purchasing decisions, and 24% said they have experience harassment over books. In some cases, however, the bans have actually drawn attention to books, spurring sales. When Cruz put a spotlight on Antiracist Baby, it got a lot of attention, including The Late Show inviting Kendi to discuss it. All of this put the book back on the bestseller list for the second time. Kokila has managed to remain a profitable imprint. Tripathi says it is crucial not to let the bans influence the kinds of books she chooses to acquire. And indeed, more broadly, many publishers have reacted to the book bans with defiance, by flooding the market with even more books tackling racism and LGBTQ+ themes.