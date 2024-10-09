Finally, there are Crocs for your dog

Bark, best known for its monthly subscription service BarkBox (and, more recently, its airline Bark Air), is no stranger to some head-turning brand antics. That makes it the perfect collaborator for Crocs, a brand that has become famous for its wacky cobranded releases running the gamut from McDonald’s-themed slides to punk leather clogs. This month, Bark and Crocs are putting their heads together to create Crocs for dogs—a product that, unlike those cursed Hamburglar shoes, fans have actually been requesting for years.

[Photo: Crocs]

Pet Crocs are sent to launch on the Crocs website starting October 23 in two marbled, glow-in-the-dark colorways: green slime and pink dragon fruit. The four-set of mini Crocs retails for $49.99, while a matching set of human Crocs will be available separately for $59.99. To top it off, nine new jibbitz charms, each featuring different dog breeds, will also debut to ensure that owners can customize their clogs.

This may be the first time that Crocs has actually designed shoes for dogs, but it’s certainly not the first time that dog owners have tried to make Crocs work for their pets. Over the past several years, multiple dog owners have amassed thousands of views on social media trying to fit their pets’ paws into Crocs designed for babies—often, to disastrous effect. Even putting the Croc into “sport mode” isn’t enough to make it a secure fit for the unique anatomy of a paw. Another pet apparel company, Wagwear, has become popular on TikTok for designing Croc-inspired WagWellies specially for dogs, complete with their own version of Croc charms.