“Who dares wins.” This British Special Air Service motto encapsulates the mindset COOs need to navigate the tumultuous waters of election years. While conventional wisdom might suggest a cautious approach, there’s a compelling case for bold, strategic action. This year, the stakes are particularly high, and the opportunities for those who dare to lead decisively are unprecedented.

SEIZING OPPORTUNITIES AMID UNCERTAINTY Smart leaders recognize that election years can be catalysts for growth and innovation, not just periods of stagnation. Consider SunPower’s approach during the 2020 U.S. election: Anticipating increased support for clean energy, they strategically expanded their residential solar solutions, positioning themselves to capitalize on the subsequent surge in demand. This forward-thinking leadership and investment exemplifies how companies can turn potential policy shifts into opportunities rather than threats.

NAVIGATING THE POLITICAL LANDSCAPE A nuanced understanding of the political environment is crucial for success. This means not just staying informed about candidates’ platforms, but also building relationships across the political spectrum. Palantir Technologies exemplified this after the 2016 election by leveraging existing government relationships to expand their services, demonstrating agility in aligning with new priorities.

By engaging with both incumbent and potential new leaders, you ensure your platform is seen as a valuable tool, regardless of the election outcome. STRATEGIC PLANNING: YOUR COMPASS IN CHOPPY WATERS Develop flexible strategies that account for multiple scenarios—best, worst, and everything in between.

IBM’s approach is instructive: During election years, they showcase their Watson AI platform’s ability to assist newly elected officials in data-driven decision-making, cementing their relevance regardless of political shifts. This kind of adaptability extends to budgeting as well. Some public sector tech firms have created flexible budgets that can accommodate both increases and cuts in federal funding, ensuring smooth operations in any political climate. INNOVATION AS A DRIVING FORCE

Times of uncertainty often spark transformative ideas.Uber’s launch during the 2009 financial crisis revolutionized transportation and created flexible income opportunities, illustrating how innovation can thrive even in challenging times. Election years can be a similar catalyst. Invest in new technologies and processes that improve efficiency and effectiveness, and that position your organization as a leader in the field. During the 2008 financial crisis, which coincided with an election year, many tech firms doubled down on innovation, leading to breakthroughs that positioned them as market leaders. THE POWER OF ALIGNED COMMUNICATION

Your team is the backbone of your organization’s resilience. Transparent communication is crucial during uncertain times. Implement a framework that keeps teams focused on core objectives during election years, enabling consistent growth despite political fluctuations. Regularly update your team about potential changes and how the organization plans to address them. This proactive approach builds trust and ensures alignment with the company’s direction. Craft a strong narrative around your organization’s mission and achievements, highlighting how your work aligns with the public good. Emphasize your company’s non-partisan commitment to solving critical issues to showcase how your solutions benefit citizens, regardless of political affiliations. This makes your organization attractive to any administration and helps maintain stability during transitions. COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT: BUILDING LASTING FOUNDATIONS

Demonstrating your organization’s value to the broader community can create enduring support that transcends political affiliations. Apple’s Community Education Initiative, which partners with educational institutions to provide coding and workforce development opportunities, exemplifies this approach. By showing how your work directly benefits the public, you can garner support that outlasts any single election cycle but, more significantly, brings extra attention to your solutions as the greater public arena focuses on your solution in conjunction with election-cycle news waves. BALANCED LEADERSHIP IN UNCERTAIN TIMES