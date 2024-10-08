U.S. judge approves FTX bankruptcy plan to repay billions

FTX received court approval of its bankruptcy plan on Monday, which will allow it to fully repay customers using up to $16.5 billion in assets recovered since the once-leading crypto exchange collapsed.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey approved the wind-down plan at a court hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, saying FTX’s success made it “a model case for how to deal with a very complex Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding.”

The plan is built on a series of settlements with FTX customers and creditors, U.S. government agencies, and liquidators appointed to wind down FTX’s operations outside the U.S.

The settlements allow FTX to use its assets to repay customers of its crypto exchange first, before paying potentially competing claims filed by government regulators. FTX plans to repay 98% of its customers—those who held $50,000 or less on the exchange—within 60 days after the plan’s effective date, which has not yet been determined.