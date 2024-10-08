Adobe is debuting a new web app for creator attribution and protection

Adobe announced a free web app for creators to apply credentials to their work, in an effort to help protect content from unauthorized use and ensure creators receive proper attribution.

Adobe said its content credentials are to be thought of as a sort of “nutrition label,” for digital content, creating metadata that creators can attach to their work to share information about themselves and provide context on how specific content was created and edited. Creators can also choose to opt specific content out from being used to train generative AI.

Adobe is also releasing a free Google Chrome browser extension for consumers to see which assets on websites, like Facebook or X, have credentials and were shaped by artificial intelligence.

A free beta of the Adobe Content Authenticity web app will go live in the first quarter of 2025. The Content Authenticity extension will be available after Tuesday, the company said.