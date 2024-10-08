Uber announced a slew of climate-focused updates on Tuesday at its annual climate product release event in London, including an ability to set preferences for electric vehicles, an AI assistant to answer drivers’ questions about going electric, and a paid mentorship program.

The updates are all part of Uber’s previously stated goal to become a zero-emissions platform by 2040. “While there’s still lots of work ahead, today that vision is picking up speed,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a press release.

So far, Uber has more than 180,000 electric vehicles on the platform. Uber drivers are also adopting EVs five times faster than the average motorist in the U.S., Canada, and London, he said.

“It’s important progress, but we know it’s not enough,” Khosrowshahi said. “That’s why we’re rolling out new features and updates to accelerate electrification and make it easier than ever for drivers, consumers, and merchants to make a greener choice.”