Uber announced a slew of climate-focused updates on Tuesday at its annual climate product release event in London, including an ability to set preferences for electric vehicles, an AI assistant to answer drivers’ questions about going electric, and a paid mentorship program.
The updates are all part of Uber’s previously stated goal to become a zero-emissions platform by 2040. “While there’s still lots of work ahead, today that vision is picking up speed,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a press release.
So far, Uber has more than 180,000 electric vehicles on the platform. Uber drivers are also adopting EVs five times faster than the average motorist in the U.S., Canada, and London, he said.
“It’s important progress, but we know it’s not enough,” Khosrowshahi said. “That’s why we’re rolling out new features and updates to accelerate electrification and make it easier than ever for drivers, consumers, and merchants to make a greener choice.”
Here are the highlights from the Uber Go/Get Zero event, broken into categories:
Consumers
- Uber allows for consumers to request environmentally friendly cars specifically through its Uber Green offering, where riders would be matched with hybrid and fully electric vehicles in their markets for about the same price as a basic Uber. Now, the company has enough EV drivers on its platform to make Uber Green include solely electric vehicles in more than 40 cities across the world. Riders can also set a new preference for electric vehicles, where they’ll be matched with one over a standard car if one is nearby.
- Uber Eats, the company’s food-delivery service, is adding farmers markets to its vendor choices in New York City and Los Angeles. The offering allows for users to shop local and support more sustainable food options.
Drivers
- Uber is launching an AI assistant, powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4o, early next year to help drivers go over the pros and cons of switching to an all electric vehicle. The offering was specifically tailored to drivers needs, including their cities and ongoing incentives, in an attempt to accelerate EV expansion.
- The company is also starting an EV mentor program, where it will match experienced EV drivers with drivers deemed “EV-curious” in order to answer questions. The drivers chosen will be paid or given cash rewards for participating, a spokesperson said.
“Together, we’ll help find and scale the next generation of climate entrepreneurs that are tackling the barriers to electrification and sustainable delivery,” Khosrowshahi said. “And we’ll keep using our platform as a launchpad for new innovations that are helping make sustainable choices easier, more affordable, and just plain better for all of us.”