The rise of DGAF brands

BY Jeff Beer

If you listened closely enough over the past few weeks, you could hear a whisper in the winds of Brandland. Stop what you’re doing, close your eyes, take a deep breath, and you might hear it again right now . . . What the sweet holy f**k is going on with Nutter Butter?

It all started in early September with what appeared to be a wellness check-in, of sorts. “Nutter Butter, are you guys okay? Are you doing alright? I might have nightmares,” posted TikTok influencer Cassie Fitzwater, before asking her followers to drop whatever they were doing and go to the cookie brand’s TikTok account. Millions of people listened. @officialnutterbutter 10 21 24 @Cassie Fitzwater ♬ original sound – nutter butter What they found was a mystical universe of absurdist oddities and inside jokes that, to the uninitiated, may feel like The Annoying Orange if it was made by a rogue marketer on acid. And they liked it. Nutter Butter’s TikTok follower count quickly doubled to more than a million, and its response to Fitzwater collected more than 15 million views.

None of this is by accident. Nor is it even all that new. But at a time when many marketers are covered in fear-induced flop sweats over the potential to make a mistake or offend, there is a growing crop of brands proving people will reward crudeness and candor when it’s actually entertaining. The strategies and product markets differ, but brands from Nutter Butter and Duolingo, to Pop Tarts, Liquid Death, and beyond are using edgy, agile laughs to win over audiences. The work may appear creatively risky at first glance, but talk to these marketing leaders and it’s clear that unhinged might just be the safest bet of all. PB & Cray One of the first things you’ll notice about the Nutter Butter TikTok feed is that, in isolation, individual posts appear to be fever dream nonsense. They read as complete non sequiturs. In one post, a cookie mouth says in a deep, disturbing voice, “Papa, may I have cookie?” An image of a cat accompanies an exclamation of “YES,” before a squeaky-toy squeak, and the question, “What’s wrong sweetheart?” and “Here comes Nadia,” then the words “shoe” and “plow” roll on screen. @officialnutterbutter this::way ♬ original sound – nutter butter Hauntingly odd and funny, indeed, but I have no clue who Nadia is. I wouldn’t know who Aidan is either, or that the name has been a staple of the feed for years, if it wasn’t for Rachel Karten’s fun, exhaustive deep dive. What’s clear though, is Nutter Butter has painstakingly crafted a brand universe all its own. Nutter Butter really shifted gears toward its current tone and voice back in early 2023. Working with its agency Dentsu Creative, which continues today, it’s built an ongoing expanded universe of characters and inside jokes that still permeate the work. Kelly Amatangelo, the digital and social lead at Nutter Butter parent company Mondelēz, says that while it may seem absurdist on the surface, in reality it’s a carefully planned and executed strategy. “All of our content is created through the lens of extreme absurdity and deep lore, departing from a perfectly curated feed to experiment with the surreal side of the internet,” says Amatangelo. “We’ve built this brand universe with key characters and storylines that carry through across content. Even if an individual post seemingly doesn’t make sense to followers, it always relates back to our main purpose—getting people to think about the Nutter Butter cookie.”

Considering the millions of social views and followers it’s added, it’s safe to say that Nutter Butter has done just that. It’s a compelling case study for a few reasons, not the least of which is the brand’s unique circumstances. Here you have a more than 50-year-old brand that has reinvented itself with relative ease. Now, that ease is directly related to the fact that while it had familiarity and maybe some nostalgia baked in, despite being on shelves for half a century, the brand was a blank slate when it comes to its overall vibe. We all knew what a Nutter Butter was, but nobody knew who Nutter Butter was. The shift to absurdist experimentation would’ve been much more dramatic if it was being done by, say, Oreo. Mondelez’s flagship cookie has built its brand equity around a broad, kumbaya-smiles vibe, most recently embodied by its “Wonderfilled” campaign work. Because Nutter Butter was starting from, essentially, zero in the personality department, it had more flexibility to get weird and try things. The lessons of Duo That idea of building and tapping into a fan community rings true for Duolingo CMO Emmanuel Orssaud. The language-learning app’s mascot Duo has millions of social media followers, thanks to a yearslong effort of joking back and forth with fans, spawned by its passive-aggressive reminders to keep up with your lessons. This year, Duo has starred in a five-second Super Bowl ad, which was entirely just the animated owl twerking, and showed up en masse at a Charli XCX concert, only to be name-checked from the stage.

@kelsdempz “Our strategy is very much built on the day-to-day of what we see working,” says Orssaud. “In marketing, we try things, and when something works, we just double down on it.” Orssaud says that the company’s culture encourages risk-taking, and his overall strategy taps into the sense of humor across its online community of brand fans. “We are riffing on the same jokes that they make about our brand already,” he says. “We’re inserting ourselves into the jokes about us that many brands would be trying to stay away from. People love that, it’s fresh, it’s something that feels new.” But it’s not easy. Orssaud says that one of the toughest parts of the job is knowing where the line is. Last October is a prime example. One long-running joke about Duo among its fan community is that the owl kidnaps people who skip their language lessons. A darkly funny meme, along the same lines as the unfortunate side effects of a Grimace Shake. The brand had created a Halloween campaign that was a nod to this kidnapping meme, and was getting ready to launch when the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel occurred, with many Israelis taken hostage. “There is this type of content where we have to make the call that it is going too far,” says Orssaud. “You have to know when the risk is worth taking, and when it is potentially damaging.”

This past summer, the brand decided to update its app icon to be an image of Duo feeling under the weather, runny nose and all. It sparked immediate debate. One article was titled, “The new plague ridden Duolingo logo is making me sad.” Orssaud says this kind of divided opinion is exactly the point. “If you do something good that people will talk about, it will always divide people,” he says. “There will always be some people who will be happy to see it and others who aren’t. That’s when we know we’re doing work that is interesting.” Eaten Alive Pop-Tarts have been around for half a century, and no one on the planet had ever accused it of being funny (insert Seinfeld film jokes here . . . ). But the brand made its biggest marketing splash last December as the sponsor of the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The goal behind the college football investment was to turn the traditional breakfast food into a snack for any time of day. College football fans love to snack and were seen by parent company Kellanova as key to Pop-Tarts making that shift. But the college bowl landscape is littered with brands and mascots, so Pop-Tarts needed to find a way to stand out. Enter the edible mascot. The brand hyped its appearance by promising that its mascot would be toasted in a giant toaster and eaten after the game. That’s exactly what happened. The game-winning players of Kansas State devoured him right there on the field. And the internet exploded.

Sales grew by 3% the week after the game. The company sold 21 million more toaster pastries in the eight weeks after the Pop-Tarts Bowl than it did during the eight weeks before the game. To continue the momentum, the brand has dropped a Halloween costume so fans can dress up as the Strawberry Pop-Tart mascot. Charisse Hughes, senior vice president and chief growth officer at Kellanova, says the whole idea was to play with the idea of a sponsored college bowl game. “If you don’t understand your consumer, or who that content is for, then you can certainly go awry,” says Hughes. “But we know this is exactly the consumer that we want to engage. And they’re leaning into these fun moments. And so we’ve just got to surprise them in ways that maybe we wouldn’t have thought about a few years ago. But as we’ve evolved this personality and this brand, we’ve really sharpened it up, and the mascot is a key part of that.” Now you can be the Pop-Tarts mascot for Halloween.

GUYS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/oOainNhcLI — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 23, 2024 Legacy of Oddvertising It’s easy to look at Nutter Butter’s TikTok feed or the bouncing butt of Duolingo’s Duo and wonder just what the hell is going on. But Gen Z doesn’t have exclusive rights to unhinged humor. It’s just wrapped differently. Let’s go back to the early aughts, when most of Gen Zers were toddlers. Brands were getting very weird, mostly hilariously, giving birth to an advertising subgenre that became known as “oddvertising.” The term was coined in the mid-aughts to describe the increasingly bizarre ads that brands were churning out, particularly in soda, candy, and fast-food, to get people’s attention more immediately amid emerging digital distractions like YouTube and social media.

This is the era that birthed Skittles’s “Singing Rabbit,” “Touch,” and “Piñata Man“; Burger King’s “Creepy King,” and Starburst’s “Berries and Cream Lad.” You like unhinged? Pour yourself a tall glass of Tim and Eric’s “Vodka Movie” with Zach Galifianakis, made for Absolut. Getting super weird did fade a bit for brands, but the comedic edge was kept sharp by the likes of Old Spice, on social media with Wendy’s, MoonPie, and Steak-Umm, as well as newcomers Liquid Death and EOS. Liquid Death has built its $1.4 billion valuation on the back of making people laugh in ways that have nothing to do with water. Name another beverage brand that would promote its product by making an ad in which people are retching, dry-heaving, and telling the director to f**k off. Exactly.

In 2021, EOS took things even further, turning a fan’s viral social post into a shaving cream called “Bless your f#@%ing cooch.” Greg Hahn is cofounder and chief creative officer at ad agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address—the agency behind EOS’s work, as well as Tubi’s attention—getting ads, and more. He says that the real risk for brands isn’t offending people, it’s indifference. “Doing something that a lot of people love and some people might hate is far less risky,” says Hahn. Hahn tells me something that sums up a lot of what I heard from these various brand leaders. That it’s important to know what you want to say first, then figure out how to say it. “Most people are just focusing on the second part,” he says. Nutter Butter wants you to simply think about its cookie once in a while. Duolingo wants you to remember to take your lessons. Solo Stove wants you to know it brings people together. Pop-Tarts wants to go beyond breakfast. More laughs, please This past summer, the Cannes Lions introduced a new humor award category, somehow finally acknowledging the commercial power of a few laughs. Yet, according to market research firm Kantar, the use of humor has been in steady decline over the past two decades. Over that time, brands have tried a variety of approaches, including more purpose-driven work and emotional “sadvertising.” But a 2022 Oracle report found that 90% of people are more likely to remember ads that are funny, and 72% of people would choose a humorous brand over the competition.