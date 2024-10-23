Welcome to Pressing Questions, Fast Company’s work-life advice column. Every week, deputy editor Kathleen Davis, host of The New Way We Work podcast, will answer the biggest and most pressing workplace questions.
Q: How should I talk about my career goals in an interview?
A: It may feel uncomfortable to talk about your ambition to do bigger and better things when you’re interviewing. But, even if you aren’t asked some variation of the clichéd interview question, “Where do you see yourself in five years?” it’s still a good idea to bring up your career goals during an interview.
Here’s how to do it:
Demonstrate a willingness to grow
One way to talk about your goals is to focus on growth and learning rather than achieving a certain job title. After all, think how much the world has changed in the past five years. It’s a fool’s errand to try to predict what exactly you’ll be doing or where the company will be in the future. Similarly, promises with bravado like “I’ll be CEO,” or “I’ll be making a lot more money for this company,” will almost certainly backfire with most hiring managers.
Recruiting expert and Fast Company contributor Lars Schmidt says it’s often a mistake to try calculating a direct benefit for the employer. “Today’s workers are more likely to be on a nonlinear path,” he says. He advises instead to “consider shifting the answer to frame it around intangibles, knowledge, and experience you hope to have gained in [the future].”
Show that you have reasonable expectations
It’s important to come across as motivated and even ambitious in an interview, but you also want to show that you are realistic. Just like you shouldn’t outline an exact time frame or job title, you shouldn’t forecast too far into the future. You can talk about skills you hope to learn and projects you’d like to work on in your first year on the job. Both will help your (hopefully) future manager know how to help guide your professional development.
After that, you can mention a longer term aspiration. It’s also a good opportunity to turn the tables and ask about growth opportunities in the role to get a sense of if the job is a fit for your goals.