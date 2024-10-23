Welcome to Pressing Questions , Fast Company’s work-life advice column. Every week, deputy editor Kathleen Davis, host of The New Way We Work podcast, will answer the biggest and most pressing workplace questions.

Q: How should I talk about my career goals in an interview?



A: It may feel uncomfortable to talk about your ambition to do bigger and better things when you’re interviewing. But, even if you aren’t asked some variation of the clichéd interview question, “Where do you see yourself in five years?” it’s still a good idea to bring up your career goals during an interview.

Here’s how to do it:

Demonstrate a willingness to grow

One way to talk about your goals is to focus on growth and learning rather than achieving a certain job title. After all, think how much the world has changed in the past five years. It’s a fool’s errand to try to predict what exactly you’ll be doing or where the company will be in the future. Similarly, promises with bravado like “I’ll be CEO,” or “I’ll be making a lot more money for this company,” will almost certainly backfire with most hiring managers.