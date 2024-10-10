How to deal with loneliness after getting laid off

If you’ve ever faced a layoff , you’re familiar with the emotional roller coaster that follows. After logging out of Slack, shutting down your laptop, and saying goodbye to colleagues, one of the most challenging aspects of job loss can be the isolation and loneliness that follows.

As your daily routine changes, it’s natural to feel uncertain about the future, stressed about your finances, and to miss the familiar aspects of your previous job. It can be especially lonely when your former coworkers no longer reach out to you.

Janna Koretz, a clinical psychologist and expert on leadership and mental health, explains that if you’re not hearing from your coworkers after a layoff, it can be difficult to know why.

“I think people feel really awkward when their coworkers get laid off. They’re not sure how to approach that. They feel bad, they don’t know what to do, so they just avoid the situation,” she says.