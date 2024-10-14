Cheryl D. Miller brings generations of Black stories to graphic design history

BY Dori Tunstall8 minute read

Cheryl D. Miller, the acclaimed graphic designer, is a “tired” advocate for the inclusion of multiple generations of Black designers. At 71 years old, Miller is a contemporary of NYC design greats such as Paula Scher, Paul Rand, and Milton Glaser. Her award-winning contributions to broadcast and corporate design include the first on-air logo prototype for BET, corporate brochures for the United Negro College Fund, and the NASA launch poster for Dr. Mae Jemison, the first African American female astronaut.

Yet, while having over four decades of “Auntie” status in the Black design community—the highest honor in our community—Miller’s honors from the established design organizations are belated compared to that of her contemporaries. (Miller’s craft and advocacy work has been recognized with a 2021 Cooper Hewitt “Design Visionary” Award, the 2021 AIGA Medalist “Expanding Access” Award, and a 2022 induction into the One Club Hall of Fame.) [Cover Image: courtesy Chronicle Books] In her forthcoming book, Here: Where the Black Designers Are (Chronicle Books) Miller has documented how anti-Black racism and discrimination in the graphic design industry deferred, but could not diminish, her stature in the field. Part memoir, design history, and graphic design industry exposé, Here contributes to the decolonization of graphic design’s historical canon by claiming and reclaiming Black contributions to the field. Miller is the ideal person to undertake this decolonial project. She has lived through discriminatory Jim Crow laws, the Civil Rights Movement, Affirmative Action, the dismantling of Affirmative Action, and the “racial reckoning” of 2020 stemming from the murder of George Floyd.

Since publishing her 1985 Master’s thesis at Pratt entitled, “Transcending the Problems of the Black Designer to Success in the Marketplace,” Miller has been documenting the lived experiences of her and other Black designers. The thesis led to Miller’s 1987 article for Print Magazine, “Black Designers Missing in Action,” which then led to a symposium hosted by AIGA, the premiere organization for professional graphic designers, and the organization’s first DEI Taskforce. Thirty years later in 2016, Miller followed up on the conditions of Black designers and forefronted a new generation of Black designers such as Michele Y. Washington; Maurice Cherry, who first coined the phrase “Where are the Black designers?”; Jacinda Walker, Danita Albert, and Anthony M. McEachern. During the “racial reckoning” of 2020, Miller wrote again for Print Magazine—a four-part series on Black designers called “Moving Forward in Action,” where I was first interviewed by Miller in my role as the first Black female dean of a faculty of design. In preparation for my interview with Miller, I read Here: Where the Black Designers Are five times: first, to understand the flow and the chronological structure; second, to absorb her personal and family history as an Indigenous, and Black, and Person of Color [IBPOC], specifically Filipina, woman; third, to process my triggerings from the racism and sexism that she has experienced in her career; fourth, to look up the references to all the articles, books, and Black design figures that I did not know, but should have; and fifth and finally, to determine what I wanted to focus on in the interview.

In a 90-minute Zoom interview (which has been edited for brevity and clarity), Miller and I discussed truth-telling and faith, why white supremacy persists in design, from where the concept of the Here book originated, Black graphic design history reclamation, the book’s intergeneration cover design, and finally hope. Fast Company: What has allowed you to feel that you can be so honest about how the graphic design industry works and to do so without the retribution that often happens? Cheryl D. Miller: If I’m given the gift of truth, I feel a responsibility to tell it. Not everybody’s given the gift of truth, revelation, and realization. I get an understanding, and that’s a gift of God, the Universe, whatever you want to call it. Ida B. Wells says something like, “to tell the truth is to right the wrongs.” I also have a deep faith system. I don’t proselytize, but I’m a clergy woman. I can’t have gone through this since I was a child without deep faith. This is not a journey for the weak during the era of when I had an impossible dream for design. Not art, but design. Faith started when I was a kid and different obstacles along the way.

The book’s deep historical context shows the spiral of progress for Blacks in North American design. What is it about white folks that requires us Black folks to keep redressing the issue of the presence and respect for Black designers again and again? In chapter ten, I write about W.E.B. Du Bois‘s research findings behind his charts and Enrique F. Corneiro’s visual collection Runaway Virgins: Danish West Indian Slave Ads, 1770–1848. These Black scholars break down the simple dialogue: white folks fear competition from freed slaves. The competition freed slaves presented at the point of Emancipation put us running for our lives from all the way back then. [Editor note: the Emancipation Proclamation was ratified in 1863 and 13thAmendment passed in 1865 freeing enslaved Africans and their descendants]. You take the fear and jealousy and roll that into your history from Emancipation, and then Jim Crow, we’re still running for our lives as anybody making money. This is commerce. Not the galleries and museums. White folks’ fear of competition and jealousy when we make any money is the reason. Where did the concept of the book come from?

When we went into Pandemic, I’m like, “You know what, Cheryl? You’re going to work.” You’ve been here. They killed Martin Luther King. They killed Breonna Taylor. They killed George Floyd. The University of Texas offered me a design residency [in 2020]. I developed the course, Decolonizing Graphic Design: A Black Perspective. My 15-weeks course was specific. You cannot get out of top three top ranked art schools without the canon of Janson’s History of Art, Meggs’ History of Graphic Design, Hollis’s Graphic Design: A Concise History, and Drucker’s Graphic Design History: A Critical Guide. I had 15 lectures going all the way up from slavery and hieroglyphics. I’m following the canon and I’m telling you my story. This is synoptic, which means, okay, I’m looking at Madison Avenue. Your studio window is on the other side. My studio window is over here. We’re both looking at Madison Avenue, but I see it a whole other way. Let me tell you what I saw. Let me tell you what I see—that’s what this book is. In the book, you are adamant in the reclamation of the history of the Black graphic designer. Why are you so passionate about the reclamation of our histories and the reclamation of the people and the unsung heroes who have really shaped you as a person, but also shaped the field?

My peers are in the card catalog. Okay? And my assignment now is to tell you everything I know that I lived through that’s in the card catalog and hasn’t been digitized. Thus, I have my archival collection in Stanford’s Black Graphic Design History Collections Initiative. I will never write the books about the dead designers and modern era designers that I’m collecting [it is the work of the next generation of Black design scholars]. It’s sacred work, Dori. Reynold Ruffin‘s [1930-2021] archives was sent to Stanford. Families have lost a loved one and they’ve saved boxes of something they know is important. They have no idea what to do with the artifacts and ephemeral. Dorothy Hayes‘s [1935-2015] niece said, “Oh my God, Reverend Miller, thank you. I had no idea what to do with my Aunt’s things.” She lived with Dorothy the last 10 years of her life, and became the heir to all of Dorothy’s papers. She was relieved. And Stanford freely picked up Hayes’s boxes. They freely picked up a tractor trailer of my 50 boxes. So, I’m going to pick up as many dead designer boxes as I can; not for me, but for the generation who will write our histories. Our problem is we don’t have a history that’s recorded and documented.

Like the Stanford archival work, your connection to Black designers spans generations. Tell me how this intergenerational connection weaves into the story of the cover design of the book.

I’ve been inspiring designers since 1974. First, the book was designed by Natalie Snodgrass. The typography on the cover of the book is Martin by Tré Seals. He contacted me after reading my 2016 Print article. We talked, and he told me, “I want to make typeface fonts out of the brush strokes from the civil rights posters.” My response was, “Hurry. If you don’t do it, someone else will.” That was his beginning [in 2016, Seals started the foundry Vocal Type]. [Image: courtesy Chronicle Books] The phrase “Where Are the Black Designers?” originates from Maurice Cherry. HERE silver stamped from the word WHERE is the typographic concept and inspiration from Christopher Loper’s Instagram jpeg design challenge for the 2020 Where Are The Black Designers virtual conference. Christopher is credited for the typographic concept and gave us usage permission freely. The book is so rich that everyone’s not going to get everything. How should different people go forward with the knowledge and wisdom that you are sharing?