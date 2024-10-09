Jeff Koons just uploaded his entire catalog of art to the internet for the first time

BY Jesus Diaz3 minute read

For the first time ever, Jeff Koons’ entire catalog is on a website. The newly revamped jeffkoons.com presents over four decades of Koons’ artwork in a comprehensive digital format. This marks a significant milestone for Koons, making his expansive body of work accessible to audiences around the world. To publish his work, he has collaborated with David Lee, chief creative officer of Squarespace, to create a special template to match his vision. The company will offer this template, called “Reflect” to all customers.

“For quite some time, I really wanted to update the website that I had,” Koons explains in an interview. His previous website, created 15 years ago, no longer represented his work, or his vision, effectively. When Squarespace approached him with an offer to collaborate, Koons says he was thrilled: “I enjoyed all the work that Squarespace did prior [with other artists],” he says. The web publishing company had previously collaborated with three other creative powers including musician Björk, Magnum Photos, and music producer Rick Rubin. Koons will be the fourth of these collaborations. Jeff Koons [Photo: Squarespace] The collaboration with Squarespace isn’t just about creating a digital archive; it embodies Koons’ desire for connection and accessibility. Koons wanted the site to be more than a repository of his work. “I was able to create a site that communicates visually, emotionally, and intellectually the way I see the world,” Koons says. [Image: Squarespace] Design is art Given the massive scale and tactile nature of Koons’ work, I’d have imagined that the site would incorporate some kind of augmented reality element that would allow you to use your phone, tablet, or VR headset to look at his art in a physical context, perhaps outside in your garden or some park. Alas, they didn’t add this capability.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Instead, the design tries to capture the scale by combining a “Jeff Koons” title set on a bold, giant sans serif typeface with straightforward elements like gridded text, galleries, and accordion blocks that unfold as you click and point on the art that is presented on screen as you scroll. It’s a very minimalist design, where large photography moves across the display with a subtle parallax effect. The artwork becomes the protagonist by taking center stage at all times. For Koons, the design of his site is art on its own. Koons wanted viewers to experience his art in a visually impactful way; instead of presenting it as a reproduction of a catalog, it feels more like a timeline. The new website showcases Koons’ complete body of work. The digital catalog includes pieces like his “Celebration” series and the iconic “Balloon Dog.” The website also functions as an evolving platform, with Koons committed to adding new works and exhibitions as they happen. “As I’m making new artworks, I can continue to put new images in, list new works, and add new exhibitions. That’s the beautiful thing—it’s completely adaptable,” he says. [Image: Squarespace] Koons wants the site to become a living representation of his creative journey, adding not only his pieces but also complementary material that surround his pieces and creative process, from news articles to past exhibition materials. He wants the site to give people a way to see the context and creative process, not just the art.