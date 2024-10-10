Broadway star Gavin Creel’s untimely death reignites debate over who deserves a dimming of the lights

BY Shannon Cudd4 minute read

Every industry has its own way of honoring the groundbreaking members of its field. Athletes’ numbers can be retired so no one else competes with them. Recording artists, performers, and producers in the music industry are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Broadway community has its own tradition: When someone noteworthy within the community dies, the lights on Broadway marquees are dimmed for around one minute on a show night. As the New York Times reports, this tradition dates back more than 70 years. Who exactly gets this honor and to what extent is decided by a Broadway League committee. This has caused controversy over the years and is back in the spotlight again this week because of recent deaths. Theater fans and the Broadway community are left to ponder the question posed in “Seasons of Love”: “How do you measure the life of a woman or a man?” Recent Broadway deaths in the spotlight The Broadway community has lost some greats over the past few weeks. On September 22, Adrian Bailey died at the age of 67 following a fall at his home. His Broadway career was cut short after an onstage accident in 2008. Before that, he appeared in over 15 Broadway shows, including Your Arms Too Short to Box With God.

Ken Page, who died on September 30, was best known on screen as the voice of Oogie Boogie in The Nightmare Before Christmas. He originated roles in the Broadway musicals Cats, Ain’t Misbehavin’, and The Wiz. However, the death of Gavin Creel on September 30 was perhaps the most unexpected. He was only 48 years old and most did not know he was fighting a private battle with a rare cancer. Creel was best known for his work in Thoroughly Modern Millie, the 2009 revival of Hair, and The Book of Mormon. He won a Tony for his work as Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! in 2017. The controversy, explained On October 4, the Broadway League announced a partial dimming for Creel. This meant that one theater from each theater owner would dim its marquee at a date and time to be announced. This plan amounted to only 12 venues instead of the 41 Broadway theaters at large.

Many fans and members of the theater community wasted no time to express their feelings on social media about the partial dimming. Theater critic Adam Feldman created an online petition to change the minds of the Broadway League and convince theater owners to dim all lights. The petition had over 21,000 signatures as of Tuesday. Some listened immediately: The Al Hirschfeld Theatre was not on the original list of theaters to participate but decided to join anyway. Creel performed Hair at the venue and said in an interview that heaven would be getting to do that all over again. “When I die, the Heavens will open and we’ll all go to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre—all the same people—and we’ll do [Hair] again,” he mused to journalist Paul Wontorek in a 2012 interview. Meanwhile, Bailey was also set to get only a partial dimming, on October 17. As for Page, there have been no announcements made as of publishing for Page to get any version of the honor.

How theater leaders responded Actors’ Equity, the stage union, took to X and tweeted its concerns about recent partial dimming announcements. “Equity has reached out to The Broadway League to express our concerns about the practice of dimming the lights of only a few theaters in memory of those we’ve lost,” it stated. “Everyone who receives the tribute deserves the full tribute.” According to Equity, Al Vincent, Jr., its executive director, and Jason Laks, the interim president of the Broadway League, had a conversation on the subject. Vincent is currently on an international vacation and was not available to comment further. Fast Company also reached out to the Broadway League but has not heard back as of publication.

A change of heart On Wednesday, the Broadway League reversed its initial decisions for Creel and Bailey. Creel will now receive a full dimming at a later date. Bailey will also get a full dimming on October 17. Maggie Smith, the legendary stage and screen performer who passed away on September 27, will also get the full honors at a time to be determined. Creel and Bailey’s deaths are not the first time that this practice has been called into question. In March of this year, the League reversed a decision to give Hinton Battle only a partial dimming, expanding it to the full honors. A similar story played out in 2018 with the passing of Marin Mazzie. Many were also outraged when only two theaters dimmed the lights for Jan Maxwell in 2018. Why is Broadway arguing over this? A dimming ceremony is a powerful tribute, filled with emotions of gratitude, grief, and respect toward individuals who have made a lasting impact on the Broadway community. When a practice carries such deep significance, it’s no surprise that we fiercely argue over who deserves to participate or be recognized.