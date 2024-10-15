BY Tami Cannizzaro4 minute read

The promise of AI looms large, with businesses of all sizes looking to put it to good use. For the majority, that means content creation through the magic of generative AI.

A May 2024 survey by Thryv found that small businesses are primarily using generative AI (ChatGPT 4.0, GitHub Copilot, etc.) for content marketing and social media. This is not surprising given that the vast majority of business owners are not writers by trade. So, with visions of creating the perfect prompt that delivers a “viral” social post or compelling blog, many business owners see generative AI as a silver bullet. A series of social posts created in minutes or blogs in under 10. No more staring at an empty screen waiting for the words to flow or spinning your wheels trying to think of juicy topics to write about. Of course, the reality is more nuanced. With so many businesses using generative AI, you run the risk of sounding just like everyone else, including your competitors. And what is content really for, if not engaging customers with your business in your own distinct way? As P.T. Barnum is credited with saying: “No one ever made a difference by being like everyone else.”

WHY YOUR BRAND VOICE MATTERS With more than 33 million small businesses in the U.S., competition is steep, whether you’re an apparel retailer, pet groomer, realtor, or roofer—really, any business. Standing apart means leaning into your brand voice and tone: what you say and how you say it. From Nike’s iconic “Just Do It” inspiring us to stop questioning our abilities and start moving, to Dove’s powerful messages of female empowerment and body positivity, successful brands have authentic voices that capture the “why” of their product or service.

When honing in on your “why,” it’s important to define your mission, values, and customer personas. Doing so also helps you define your tone. From conversational to inspirational, and all the tones in between, your brand tone captures your personality and how you relate to your customers. Are you fun and approachable or matter-of-fact and reliable? Your tone really helps you stand out from your competitors and makes your communications memorable. HOW TO CAPTURE YOUR BRAND VOICE It’s important to teach AI to reflect your business’ brand voice, values, and personality. This is how to achieve consistency throughout all of your content, from your website to your customer emails, across your social channels, and more.

The first step is to make sure you’re comfortable with your brand voice and tone. If your business doesn’t have a brand guide, here are some things to consider: What is your business’ personality? For example, professional and conscientious, edgy and artistic, energetic and eager to serve… the list goes on and on.

What kind of language do you use? For example, does it tend to be formal or informal? Serious or fun? Conversational or professional?

Are there words or phrases you and your team always use with your customers?

Conversely, are there words you and your team always avoid with your customers?

What are the most important elements of your business that set you apart? For example, high-end, quality clothing with a classic aesthetic or professional service from a team of highly trained roofing experts with a combined 75+ years in the business. HOW TO TRAIN YOUR GEN AI PLATFORM OF CHOICE Once you’re fully confident in how to convey your brand voice and tone, it’s time to train your generative AI platform of choice, like Chat GPT or Microsoft Copilot. Each offer guidance on training their tool. While there are variations in the steps you take for each, the basics remain the same:

1. Gather your best brand content. Compile and share examples of your content that best convey your brand voice and tone, including blog posts, website copy, customer emails, etc. Both Chat GPT and Microsoft Copilot will train on this data set of content, so it’s important to choose your content wisely. 2. Infuse your prompts with your brand voice and tone.

Be specific. If you want a fun and sassy Instagram post, include that tone request in your prompt, along with copies of your other Instagram posts to serve as examples. If you want your latest blog post to convey technical expertise and authority, include that in your prompt along with other blog posts you’ve written. 3. Review and refine the content. Does it make sense and is it factual? Does it sound like you? AI is far from perfect, so a thorough review is a must. Just ask the production team at Lionsgate who had to apologize and pull the trailer for the film “Megalopolis” for featuring fake quotes from film critics. Speculation abounds that these quotes were AI-generated.