Today, going viral is the holy grail for marketers, brands, and influencers alike. The explosion of social media platforms—particularly TikTok and now Instagram (by way of Reels)—has made it possible for almost anyone to achieve instant fame and widespread visibility.

However, achieving virality isn’t just about luck; it’s about strategy. By building an affiliate influencer army, brands can leverage the power of social media to amplify their reach and drive sales. Here’s how to do it. THE POWER OF AFFILIATE INFLUENCERS Affiliate influencers are individuals or entities that promote a brand’s products in exchange for a commission on sales they generate. This marketing strategy harnesses the power of word-of-mouth, which remains one of the most effective forms of advertising. With the rise of influencer marketing, affiliate influencers often come in the form of social media influencers who have the ability to reach large, engaged audiences.

5 STEPS FOR BUILDING AN AFFILIATE ARMY Step 1: Identify The Right Affiliate Influencers Not all influencers are created equal. When building your affiliate army, it’s important to identify individuals who align with your brand values and have an engaged following that matches your target demographic.

Tools like TikTok’s Creator Search Insights can help you find trending topics and influencers who not only have a significant following, but also generate high engagement rates. Step 2: Create Compelling Content Content is king, and this is especially true on TikTok. To increase the odds of going viral, focus on creating content briefs for your affiliate influencers that include the following elements:

Intriguing Hooks: The first few seconds of a video are crucial. Use attention-grabbing hooks like, “Tired of yellow teeth?! This whitening pen from XYZ might be your answer!” or, “Love your coffee and red wine but hate the stains they leave on your teeth? This XYZ whitening pen has been a game-changer for my smile!” These hooks encourage people to stop scrolling and watch the video.

Trending Styles And Content Gaps: Stay up to date with the latest TikTok trends and identify content gaps using the Creator Search Insights tool. For example, incorporating trends like "She's Taking Pictures in the Mirror" or "Self-Care Day Tips" can make your content more relatable and engaging.

Stay up to date with the latest TikTok trends and identify content gaps using the Creator Search Insights tool. For example, incorporating trends like “She’s Taking Pictures in the Mirror” or “Self-Care Day Tips” can make your content more relatable and engaging. Unique Selling Points (USPs): Highlight the key benefits of your product. What separates your product/brand from competitors? Focus on these key facts. Understand how these USPs solve the pain points of your target demographic and lean into them. Step 3: Utilize Trending Music, Hashtags, And Keywords TikTok’s Trend Discovery tool is a valuable resource for identifying trending music, hashtags, and keywords. For instance, using popular songs or industry-specific hashtags (e.g., if you’re an oral hygiene brand: #burst, #oralcare, #smile) can significantly enhance your video’s visibility. Additionally, incorporating trending keywords in your captions, such as “learn more,” “try it,” “shop now,” or “get yours,” can further boost engagement and reach. Step 4: Have Your Affiliate Influencers Post Strategically

Once your content is ready, have your affiliate influencers post it directly to their TikTok page. Make sure they tag your product that they’re promoting—this enables consumers to purchase the product right in the TikTok Shop and confirms that a specific affiliate gets credit for the sale. Step 5: Engage And Analyze Engagement is a key metric in TikTok’s algorithm. Respond to comments on all of your affiliate influencers’ posts, add your own touch to your affiliate influencers’ content by shooting “duet”-style videos, and double down on the type of content that you find to work best. Tools like TikTok Analytics can provide valuable insights into your content’s reach, engagement, and gross merchandise value that your videos are driving.

To further boost visibility, affiliate content can be amplified directly on TikTok via Spark Ads, allowing brands to elevate reach with organic content from their affiliate and influencer networks. THE AFFILIATE ADVANTAGE By building an affiliate army, brands can create a network of dedicated promoters who help spread the word about their products. This not only drives sales, but also builds brand loyalty and community. Affiliate influencers can create authentic, relatable content that resonates with their followers, making the promotion feel less like an advertisement and more like a personal recommendation.

REPURPOSE CONTENT FOR MAXIMUM REACH Don’t stop at TikTok—repurpose the content for other channels. First, get usage rights to the content through tools like Refunnel, which request and store content approved for use on other platforms. Then, share it on Instagram Reels, Facebook ads, or even your YouTube channel. This multiplies the impact of your affiliate-generated content, maximizing your investment and broadening your audience across multiple platforms.