To unveil its Chicken Big Mac, McDonald’s did something of a blind taste test at a pop-up restaurant in L.A.

The one-day-only restaurant, called McDonnell’s, served what it called “the Chicken Sandwich,” a Big Mac with two tempura-battered chicken patties instead of beef. The restaurant had its own “M” logo to distinguish itself from the Golden Arches, but it served other McDonald’s favorites, including fries, apple pies, and soft serve. Diners called it “gourmet McDonald’s” and “familiar but different.”

The restaurant was put on by Chain, a company that serves high-end takes on chain-restaurant cuisine, so diners at the dupe restaurant were prepared for fast food with a twist. Though Chain’s early concepts were unauthorized, it’s since partnered with restaurants including Chili’s and Taco Bell. McDonald’s revealed it was behind the McDonnell’s dupe to announce an actual Chicken Big Mac, which participating locations will begin selling October 10 for a limited time.

[Photo: McDonald’s]

The rollout is meant to introduce McDonald’s signature Big Mac “to a whole new generation of fans,” the company’s U.S. chief marketing and customer experience officer Tariq Hassan said in a statement; and in addition to the dupe restaurant, the burger chain partnered with streamer Kai Cenat, a “Big Mac superfan,” to livestream people’s reactions to eating the sandwich.