In today’s digital world, where every online interaction shapes public perception, online reputation management (ORM) has never been more critical. However, with the emergence and ramp-up of artificial intelligence (AI), ORM is undergoing a significant transformation. New tools and strategies are available, but there are also new risks and challenges.

THE RISKS AI POSES TO ONLINE REPUTATION MANAGEMENT Algorithmic Bias And Inaccuracies With the ability to automate the monitoring and analysis of vast amounts of online data, AI might just revolutionize ORM.

However, one of the critical risks associated with AI is algorithmic bias. AI algorithms are often trained on large datasets that can contain inherent biases reflected and amplified in the algorithm’s outputs. This can lead to skewed reputational outcomes, including misclassification of content or biased search results, which can harm a brand’s image. Misinformation And Automated Disinformation Campaigns Another significant risk AI poses to ORM is that it can be weaponized to create and distribute false information more efficiently than ever before, making it increasingly difficult for brands to maintain control over online narratives.

As Brookings notes, this challenge is particularly evident in the rise of AI-driven disinformation campaigns, which can severely damage a company’s reputation. Over-Reliance On Automation While AI can certainly enhance efficiency in ORM by automating routine tasks, we don’t want to become over-reliant on automation or lose adequate human oversight. Automated responses to customer inquiries or negative reviews, for instance, might lack the empathy and nuance needed to resolve issues effectively. This can lead customers to perceive a brand as impersonal, further damaging its reputation.

Inc. Magazine points out that while AI can handle many aspects of ORM, there remains a critical need for human oversight. To foster trust and loyalty, businesses must strike a balance between leveraging AI for efficiency and maintaining a human touch. HOW AI IS RESHAPING TRADITIONAL ONLINE REPUTATION MANAGEMENT Real-Time Monitoring And Crisis Detection

AI-powered social listening tools can track brand mentions, sentiment, and trends across various platforms, providing instant insights that enable companies to respond swiftly to potential crises. This real-time monitoring capability is essential for detecting and mitigating threats before they escalate. For example, HubSpot highlights how AI-driven social listening platforms allow companies to monitor conversations about their brand across social media, blogs, and news sites. This enables brands to identify negative sentiment early and take proactive steps to address issues. Personalization And Predictive Analytics

AI is also transforming ORM by enabling greater personalization and the use of predictive analytics. AI can analyze vast amounts of data and effectively understand individual customer preferences and behaviors. This personalized approach can significantly enhance customer satisfaction, in turn improving a brand’s reputation. Automating Routine ORM Tasks AI is also significantly impacting the automation of routine ORM tasks. AI can now handle monitoring reviews, responding to customer inquiries, and distributing content more efficiently. This simultaneously increases efficiency while reducing the risk of human error in ORM processes.

As Forrester notes, AI’s automation of business processes is driving greater efficiency and accuracy across various industries, including ORM. However, businesses must maintain a balance between automation and human oversight to ensure their ORM efforts remain authentic and effective. HOW DEEPFAKES IMPACT ONLINE REPUTATION MANAGEMENT Deepfakes represent one of the most significant emerging threats to ORM. These AI creations are hyper-realistic videos or audio recordings capable of imitating human behavior to a startling degree. As deepfake technology becomes more sophisticated and accessible, the potential for reputational damage increases exponentially.

The Threat Of Deepfakes To Individual And Corporate Reputations Deepfakes can cause immense reputational harm. For instance, they can be used in smear campaigns, where fabricated videos or audio clips are disseminated to damage a person’s or company’s reputation. The consequences of such attacks can be severe. How pertinent is the threat? CNN recently highlighted a case where an elaborate deepfake video was used to extort $25 million from a company.

They also pose a serious challenge for ORM professionals. Combatting Deepfakes With AI As the threat of deepfakes grows, so does the need for effective countermeasures. Fortunately, AI is being used to develop tools that can detect deepfakes and mitigate their impact.

ZDNet reports on the development of AI-driven deepfake detection tools, which are becoming increasingly sophisticated and effective at identifying fake content. These tools analyze video and audio content for signs of manipulation, effectively identifying and neutralizing deepfakes before they can cause significant damage. Public awareness and proactive measures by companies are also essential in addressing this growing threat. FUTURE-PROOFING ORM STRATEGIES