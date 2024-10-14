BY Gregg Johnson4 minute read

At Invoca, we recently celebrated the three-year anniversary of our first acquisition of a company called DialogTech. It was a moment to recognize the impact of a highly successful M&A integration and reflect on what we can do better in the future to improve.

After decades in business and technology roles, I’ve been a direct part of several acquisitions. But this one was unique, as it was the first in my capacity as CEO of Invoca, and occurred in the “remote only” shadow of the pandemic. Given the notable finding that 70% to 90% of all M&A transactions fail due to integration issues, I wanted to share some of the lessons we learned. While some deals look perfect on paper, they often fall short for reasons that don’t always make it onto a prerequisite checklist. So, what separates the deals that deliver from the disappointments? USE HYBRID ENVIRONMENTS TO YOUR ADVANTAGE

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

When we were executing our acquisition in the spring of 2021, technology companies were still operating in a “work-from-home” setting. At the outset, the remote-only environment created concern. Board members were worried about the depth of a diligence effort conducted over Zoom, and executives felt hamstrung in meeting future teammates. But we quickly realized that such environments can in fact facilitate more effective M&A. For example, as we entered the diligence phase, I could have candid conversations on Zoom calls and better understand the values and motivations of employees as well as detailed business issues. I recall speaking with one engineer over Zoom for two hours on a Sunday night—something that would have been impossible for the CEO of a competitor in the target company’s physical office. We were able to go much further into the target company’s organization and have a higher level of engagement than would have otherwise been possible. But don’t get me wrong—meeting people in person was still critical to the process. I flew to Chicago for our deal announcement and spent several days meeting employees in person. The CEO and I had also met several years before, creating a personal relationship that would serve as a trusted foundation during challenging moments in negotiation.

The lesson for today’s hybrid world: Embrace both in-person and virtual interaction to build the widest, deepest set of engaged employees as early as possible in the process. SELLING EMPLOYEES IS AS IMPORTANT AS SELLING BOARDS AND INVESTORS A CEO’s job is to win over a company’s board so that a deal is approved. But too many executives believe the job ends there. In order to realize the full promise of an acquisition, you must also convince employees that the future looks brighter as a combined company than standalone. And it’s crucial to recognize that employees’ motivations will differ from those of investors.

Deal economics and company strategy are important to everyone, but employees also want to know how an acquisition will impact their day-to-day work, career path, and the legacy of projects they’ve invested years in completing. By asking questions and listening intently, my conversations revealed opportunities to make lives better for employees. In our deal, engineers were excited to learn that we already had individual test environments and automation tools in place that previously weren’t available due to budget constraints. Several employees were pleased with our improved benefits package, which included paid volunteer time, 401K matching, and corporate contributions to nonprofits. Simply by listening, we discovered advantages that we could “remarket” to motivate employees who were naturally unsettled in a new environment. WORDS MATTER

advertisement

While companies often focus on the legal and financial aspects of an acquisition, the “softer” factors—language, communication, and daily interactions—play a critical role that should not be overlooked. Deals can create environments of mistrust and speculation, so it’s important to consider the nuances that facilitate strong, cross-team working relationships. In a deal of this nature, it’s important to consider how to best describe the people, processes, and capabilities that come from the acquirer and acquired company sides of a deal. The past is important and cannot be altogether ignored. When engaging with an employee, you need to understand what knowledge they have, but also what context they may lack. However, calling out where employees come from can contribute to the “us-versus-them” mentality that often divides teams post-acquisition.

At Invoca, we came up with a simple verbal construct to handle this. While the newly combined company would move forward simply as “Invoca,” employees used the prefix “legacy” to refer to our pre-acquisition state of “legacy Invoca” or “legacy DialogTech.” An employee could identify as “legacy DialogTech”; a feature could be “legacy DialogTech”; a customer might be “legacy DialogTech”; and any one of them could equally be attributed as “legacy Invoca.” This term served as an unemotional, fact-based acknowledgment of the past, but gave equal treatment to both groups of employees. Our executive team realized the “legacy” construct was working when we heard employees use it repeatedly and spontaneously after our all-hands meeting. It caught on like wildfire, without any enforcement. And years later, it slowly worked its way out of our nomenclature, as we rarely hear the prefix “legacy” anymore—aside from occasions when we refer to an issue that requires an understanding of the business context from that time.