BY David Daniels

When Baltimore’s Key Bridge tragically collapsed earlier this year, the community sprang into action. Within 10 days, businesses, community leaders, and philanthropies came together to form the Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Alliance, a cross-sector coalition committed to ensuring a full recovery. Within just 11 weeks, the vital shipping channel was up and running again—a feat originally estimated to take 11 months.

Shortly after, Maryland Governor Wes Moore said something at a convening of philanthropy leaders that has stayed with me. He challenged us to treat child poverty like the emergency it is, and to act with the same sense of urgency we brought to the Key Bridge. I agree—we need to treat the crises families face with both a sense of urgency and an understanding of the long-term commitment it will take to build real solutions. THE COST OF INACTION The collapse of the Key Bridge was devastating for Baltimore, and the deepening child care crisis is devastating for American families. Just like a bridge, child care is critical infrastructure. Investing in a child’s early years, specifically birth to age 5, lays the groundwork for lifelong learning, development, and well-being. Study after study shows that quality early experiences have a lasting impact on a child’s future.

However, families are facing surging costs and a severe shortage of quality early childhood education programs, and the consequences are reverberating across our society. Access is notably worse in Black and brown communities. At the same time, early childhood educators are struggling with low pay and inadequate support, driving many dedicated educators away from the profession in search of livable wages. THE ECONOMIC IMPACT ON BUSINESS It’s incredibly frustrating that families, educators, and advocates have spent decades begging for more funding and more effective policies. But instead of swift action and repairs, our nation’s fragmented and under-resourced child care system has seen decades of neglect. It’s no wonder the system has hit a breaking point that puts young children at risk and causes the U.S. to lose at least $122 billion each year.

Yes, the national economy is impacted by this broken system, hurting your business efforts and your bottom line. It hurts all of us. But as Trista Harris has challenged us, we need to stop “loving the problem” and instead focus on what child care would look like if the crisis no longer existed. A CALL TO ACTION FOR LEADERS It’s past time for stakeholders across business, philanthropy, government, and education to come together to move with urgency toward solutions to build a solid child care infrastructure.

The bottom line is that every child deserves access to the quality child care options that work best for them. And every sector will benefit from that access. We can make this vision a reality if leaders across sectors respond to this crisis with the same urgency and commitment to advancing solutions as they did with the Key Bridge. Child care, which includes early childhood education programs and other trusted caregivers, should be funded by federal and local governments as a public good, the same way we collectively fund public schools, roads, libraries, parks, and bridges. But it will take more than just government action to make this ideal a reality for American families—it will require every sector to play their role. BUSINESS AND PHILANTHROPY: A COLLABORATIVE EFFORT

It’s critical that the business community and philanthropies come together, listen to the “proximity experts”—those closest to the problem such as families and early childhood education professionals—and invest in future-facing solutions. At the Bainum Family Foundation, we recently pledged $100 million to funding multiple early childhood issue areas—including early childhood education—over the next five years. And as part of this pledge, we are reinforcing mindset shifts that pave the way to making ideal child care real, while also demonstrating through a cohort of solutions lab sites across the country that this ideal is possible right now. Our partners have told us that just navigating archaic child care policies is unsustainable and does not shift or push the system to change. So now I’m calling on business leaders and philanthropic leaders alike to make a long-term commitment to early childhood education solutions.

HOW BUSINESS LEADERS CAN TAKE ACTION Not sure where to begin? Here are specific actions business leaders can take: 1. Deepen your understanding of the child care crisis. Startby listening to families, early childhood education professionals, and professional advocates.

2. Engage with your employees. Talk to them to identify their child care pain points and invest in solutions that work best for them. A one-size-fits-all approach, like only offering on-site child care, may not be effective for all employees. 3. Direct your philanthropic giving wisely. Focus on helping make child care affordable for families in your community. This can include supporting child care research and advocacy, providing child care scholarships and stipends, and stabilizing local early childhood education programs. 4. Collaborate with the philanthropic sector. Join forces on funding efforts to maximize the impact of our collective dollars.

5. Advocate for child care policies. Use your individual and collective influencing power to advocate for child care policies that increase access to the child care options families want. A SHARED RESPONSIBILITY We are all impacted by the child care crisis, and we are all paying for the cost of a broken child care system. Families are clear about what they want. Military and public service leaders remind us about the security risks of turning our backs on young children and their families. The research is clear about what young children need. Economists have calculated the return on investment. We know too much to not do more.