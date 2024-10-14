BY Ryan Noward4 minute read

Navigating unexpected changes can be challenging. However, with the right mindset and approaches, these five key strategies can help turn these changes into opportunities for growth and improvement.

1. KEEP A POSITIVE FOCUS While change can be daunting, maintaining a positive outlook can yield significant benefits. A good attitude can transform challenges into successes, boost employee morale and motivation, and foster a culture of collaboration and innovation. Employees who feel supported and encouraged are more likely to adapt effectively and contribute constructively. Maintaining a positive attitude results in enhanced organizational communication and collaboration. This is especially important in times of crisis when open, transparent, and frequent communication is essential for a team’s alignment and success in complex and consistently changing situations. During these times, positively focused efforts can unify a team quickly, instilling a sense of hope and optimism when facing challenges.

At Trivium Packaging, we are problem solvers. This means we are great at pointing out things that are or could be problematic. As a result, in our production meetings, we often focus on what is going wrong. Recently, we made a conscious choice to also highlight things that are going well. Whether it’s recognizing positive actions during production meetings or wider celebrations, such as acknowledging a record sales month, we try to focus on the positive. We also use our town halls to distribute an ‘Above and Beyond’ award, which recognizes employees who go above and beyond in demonstrating Trivium’s core values. 2. FOCUS ON THE DAILY IMPROVEMENT JOURNEY Change is a continuous process. Every day presents a chance to learn and improve. Encouraging daily reflections and incremental improvements makes the journey more manageable and less overwhelming. Focusing on continuous improvement enhances personal and professional growth, supports employee development, and fosters engagement and performance during challenging times.

At Trivium, for example, we have a long-term goal for production with mid-term targets to remind us that we won’t transform overnight and that the journey has many steps. Our journey uses SMART goals that provide a clear direction and enhance the strategy’s effectiveness. In this process, it’s essential to communicate progress and any hindrance to achieving the goal or objective, remembering that daily improvement is a collective effort of the organization to foster a culture of continuous improvement, learning, and development during change. 3. RE-ENGAGING THE WORKFORCE

Change can sometimes lead to disengagement, especially in high-stress or complex challenges. To avoid this, it is essential to re-engage employees by involving them in the solutions process and listening to their concerns and ideas. This fosters a sense of ownership and commitment. For example, our plant managers frequently host round tables with groups of employees chosen at random to get to know them better, hear what’s on their minds, and let them know they are listening by following up on actionable items from those meetings. Of course, improving employee engagement is a multifaceted approach that involves various strategies. These include:

Employee committees provide a sense of responsibility and value. Creative ideas and solutions often come from these, especially when they are diverse and represent different departments, genders, races, and positions within your organization. We frequently employ these in our plants, with committees focused on training, vacation policy, safety, etc. Transparency: Maintaining regular communication with employees about the company’s performance, challenges, and successes builds trust and a sense of community, which is vital to an engaged workforce.

Maintaining regular communication with employees about the company’s performance, challenges, and successes builds trust and a sense of community, which is vital to an engaged workforce. Team Building: Organizing social activities such as team lunches or breaks to encourage and strengthen bonds can enhance teamwork and increase productivity. Ensuring employees feel valued and own the solution process is an important part of improving engagement. It’s about creating an environment where they can thrive and feel a part of the company’s success. 4. TEAMWORK IS KEY Navigating unexpected change is not a solo endeavor. Cross-functional teamwork, supported by leadership, is crucial to success. At Trivium, our functional leaders regularly review each department’s performance, allowing for transparency and awareness that often leads to solutions that wouldn’t otherwise be presented. This exemplifies how teamwork frequently extends beyond a direct team into cross-functional teams.

“All hands on deck” situations can unite an organization and drive it to succeed beyond expectations. Encouraging open communication, sharing responsibilities, and working together towards common goals is vital to a successful organization going through change. 5. LOOK TOWARDS THE FUTURE Recently, our organization faced a supply chain disruption resulting from a disaster that permanently shut down a key supplier’s operations. Upon learning the news, my first inclination was to wallow, but I consciously flipped my mindset to, “This is now the reality in which we have to operate, and this is a great opportunity to demonstrate to our customers, our company, and our employees how we can overcome anything.” Every second spent dwelling on “I wish this hadn’t happened” was wasted. A stoic mindset can inspire and fortify when faced with change or a new challenge.