Amazon, Target, Macy’s, JCPenney, and other retailers are hiring for the holidays. Here’s how much they’re paying

Retailers are ramping up hiring for the holiday shopping season.
For the second consecutive year, Amazon said it is hiring 250,000 full-, part-time, and seasonal workers across the U.S., rounding out a series of recent hiring announcements by top retailers including Target, Macy’s, JCPenney, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
The holiday hiring sprees will help retailers maintain operations during their busiest time of year. Some have already announced discounts and deals to encourage consumers to start shopping earlier: On Tuesday, Amazon kicks off Prime Days at the same time Walmart drops six days of October Circle Week savings.
If you’re looking for a seasonal job, read on as we break down the numbers on how many workers these companies are hiring and how much they’re paying.
Amazon
- Amazon is hiring 250,000 full-, part-time, and seasonal workers for customer fulfillment and transportation positions.
- All seasonal employees make at least $18 per hour.
- Average total compensation for fulfillment and transportation employees is more than $29 per hour, which includes benefits.
- Full-time employees are also eligible for first-day benefits that include healthcare coverage and education tuition assistance.
- Nearly one-third of people who work as a holiday hire return to the company.
Target
- Target is hiring 100,000 seasonal team members across its 2,000 stores and more than 50 supply chain facilities.
- Seasonal pay starts at $15 to $24 per hour.
- The retailer offers current employees extra hours first before it makes seasonal hires.
- Many seasonal team members—including more than half of last year’s—are offered an opportunity to stay on with Target after the holiday season.
Macy’s
- Macy’s is hiring more than 31,500 seasonal workers (a scaleback from last year, when the company added 38,000 workers).
- Macy’s told Fast Company that its seasonal roles start at $15 per hour, and added that it publishes pay ranges for all job postings nationwide.
- Locations include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury stores, as well as its distribution centers. Macy’s said that most of the hiring opportunities are available at Macy’s stores and within the distribution centers.
JCPenney
- JCPenney is hiring more than 10,000 associates this holiday season.
- Positions include customer service and truck team roles.
- The company is holding a national hiring event October 16-18, in stores and online.
- Seasonal associates have the opportunity for continued employment and advancement after holiday season.
- Stores are closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
- Fast Company reached out to JCPenney to clarify hourly pay and will update this post if we hear back.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Dick’s Sporting Goods is hiring 8,000 seasonal “teammates” for the 2024 holiday season.
- A “National Signing Day” on October 8 will kick off holiday recruiting at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dick’s House of Sport, Public Lands, and Going, Going, Gone! stores.
- The company says pay is “competitive,” but does not specify further. Fast Company reached out to clarify hourly pay, and will update this post if we hear back.
T.J. Maxx
- In a statement to Fast Company, T.J. Maxx said it does not provide the specific number of additional holiday associates.
- However, it said the majority of seasonal hiring in stores will be part-time employees, and the majority of seasonal hiring in distribution centers and fulfillment centers will be for full-time roles with opportunities for regular employment.
Walmart
- Walmart has not officially announced how many people it will be hiring this holiday season.
- In a statement to Fast Company, Walmart said, “Our approach to holiday hiring is consistent with what we’ve been doing for a few years now. . . . We first offer our current associates the option to pick up additional hours over the holidays. This is something our associates asked that we do. If any store has additional hiring needs, that will happen on a store-by-store basis.”
- In 2022, Walmart hired 40,000 seasonal associates and full-time roles across the business.
- Walmart told Fast Company that its average hourly wage in the U.S. is close to $18.