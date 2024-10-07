Amazon, Target, Macy’s, JCPenney, and other retailers are hiring for the holidays. Here’s how much they’re paying

For the second consecutive year, Amazon said it is hiring 250,000 full-, part-time, and seasonal workers across the U.S., rounding out a series of recent hiring announcements by top retailers including Target, Macy’s, JCPenney, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The holiday hiring sprees will help retailers maintain operations during their busiest time of year. Some have already announced discounts and deals to encourage consumers to start shopping earlier: On Tuesday, Amazon kicks off Prime Days at the same time Walmart drops six days of October Circle Week savings.

If you’re looking for a seasonal job, read on as we break down the numbers on how many workers these companies are hiring and how much they’re paying.