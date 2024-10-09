Why is Sony Group’s stock price so ‘low’ today? Don’t panic, SONY just split. Here’s what that means

The stock market may be hovering around all-time highs, but some companies are finding ways to lower their share prices to make them more accessible to a bigger pool of investors. That includes electronics giant Sony Group.

In May of this year, Sony announced it would be undergoing a 5-for-1 stock split, meaning that every common share of Sony Group Corporation’s stock would be split into five shares. The effective date for the split was October 1 for the Tokyo-listed company. For shares listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the split took effect today (Wednesday, October 9).

Sony’s U.S.-listed shares are now trading at their split-adjusted prices. As of midday Wednesday, they were trading at just over $19 a share.

What does a stock split mean for investors?

For shareholders, in effect, you will see your share count grow by fivefold. If you owned 10 shares, for instance, you would own 50 shares after the stock split. However, the price of each share will become one-fifth of its previous value.