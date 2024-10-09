These AI tools can make filing your taxes less of a nightmare

As people with tax filing extensions prepare for the Internal Revenue Service’s October 15 deadline, and others begin to think about their returns due next April, tax prep services are touting AI tools that can help answer questions you have and help you file faster and more accurately.

H&R Block has, since December 2023, offered people filing through its online products a tool it calls AI Tax Assist, which can answer questions about tax law, particular filing situations, and using the H&R Block software itself through a chat interface similar to ChatGPT. Common subjects include deductions and credits for people with kids, issues around self-employment, and taxes on funds from retirement accounts, says Heather Watts, senior vice president of consumer tax products and support at H&R Block.

“We’ve been working feverishly over the last year to try to continue to expand the amount of content that we have within the model, in order to really help those DIYers be more confident as they’re going through the experience,” Watts says.

The AI tool only pulls answers from H&R Block’s own tax information sources, so the company can be sure the data going in is accurate. And when there’s a relevant change in tax law, H&R Block’s experts can usually get new information loaded into the AI system within 24 hours. A team at the company also reviews a sample of questions and answers given by the chatbot for accuracy every day, says Watts, with the results feeding back into updates to the technology.