Supernormal just launched an easy new way to create free AI agents. These automated assistants can independently host, transcribe, and summarize online conversations. See what they’re like by trying my experimental agents: one conducts reader surveys, another screens sponsorship inquiries, and a third collects cool tool nominations.

I even set up a Skeptical Critic agent you can try that will question your ideas. It’s useful as a verbal jousting partner to prepare for difficult conversations. Read on to learn how and why to create your own AI agents for free, along with caveats and my pro/con reflections.

How to create your own agent

Select the type of agent you want to create: sales, survey, customer support, event feedback, employee engagement, or custom.

Create a free Supernormal account.

Give your agent a name and an optional logo and color.

Select whether you want to collect participant names and emails.

Provide context and instructions. For my survey agent, for example, I provided a list of questions and background info about my newsletter.

Once you’ve created the agent, publish it and copy its link to distribute.

When users click the agent’s link, they’re prompted to provide their name and email (if required) and offered a button to start a live Google Meet video chat with the agent.

Powered by ChatGPT’s top model, your agent understands conversations and follows custom instructions to guide one-on-one discussions lasting up to 10 minutes.

If you connect an agent to your calendar, it can schedule a meeting for you to follow-up.

When the conversation ends, the agent saves and summarizes the transcript for you to review at your convenience.

The agent can continue hosting meetings with whomever has its link until you deactivate it.

Privacy and pricing

Privacy : The conversations you or others have with your agent remain private. Your data isn’t sold or used to train LLM models.

: The conversations you or others have with your agent remain private. Your data isn’t sold or used to train LLM models. Pricing: It’s free to use supernormal agents while in beta. For transcribing meetings, Supernormal is free for limited use, up to 1,000 minutes. It’s $10/person/month billed annually for unlimited transcription and other advanced capabilities. Businesses can pay $19/person/month to connect Hubspot, Salesforce and other tools.

What to do with your agents

Role play . A Texas professor created an agent to act as a combative patient. Pharmacy students were assigned to converse with the patient to practice handling difficult conversations.

. A Texas professor created an agent to act as a combative patient. Pharmacy students were assigned to converse with the patient to practice handling difficult conversations. Collect info. Gather observations, opinions, anecdotes, or examples from community members. Some people might find it more accessible and convenient to share input with an AI agent verbally, rather than in a form.

Gather observations, opinions, anecdotes, or examples from community members. Some people might find it more accessible and convenient to share input with an AI agent verbally, rather than in a form. Answer common questions. Provide your agent with a list of frequently asked questions and basic info so it can provide answers. People need not pore over a long text FAQ online or wait for you to answer mundane queries.

Provide your agent with a list of frequently asked questions and basic info so it can provide answers. People need not pore over a long text FAQ online or wait for you to answer mundane queries. Schedule follow-ups. Your agent can let people schedule time to talk with you after chatting with your AI. Connect Supernormal to your Calendly (see past post) to give your agent a live view of available time slots. People can then book a meeting with you without a lengthy email exchange.

Add an agent to a team meeting

Paid subscribers can invite Norma, Supernormal’s new AI agent, to team meetings. Norma can help with brainstorming, catching up latecomers, or answering live questions.