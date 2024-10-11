BY Bryan Murphy4 minute read

AI has permeated every aspect of our lives, and language is no exception. The ubiquitous technology is now blazing a trail into the mainstream of the $50 billion translation and localization industry. The need for efficient and high-quality translation services has reached a critical peak as our world becomes an increasingly interconnected community.

This need for localization manifests itself in myriad ways, with commerce being one of the most common and yet all-too-often overlooked. Studies confirm that 65% of customers prefer when content is spoken in their native language, and 40% of customers will not purchase if the product is not described in their language. Enterprise, healthcare, and academia are all more accessible to consumers when conducted in one’s mother tongue, making communication across language barriers an essential bridge to build. Cross­ing this chasm has tra­di­tion­ally been an enor­mous­ly cost-prohibitive and inefficient process, making it difficult for businesses to scale their global reach. The land­scape, though, is now being resurfaced by AI pio­neers leveraging GenAI in concert with cloud native trans­la­tion solu­tions and neu­ral machine trans­la­tion. Paired with human input and nuanced expertise, these new tools offer the promise of high-quality translations at a fraction of the traditional cost and effort. This translates into the widespread potential for enterprises to tap into the power of localization and personalization to meet the demands of diverse multi-national audiences. AI’s capacity to connect different languages and cultures is not a passing fad, but a must-have for any business looking to succeed in today’s global market. In such a fast-moving environment, the mantra of the translation industry—”quality, cost, and speed”—becomes ever more urgent. AI is only bound to challenge traditional concepts in translation and localization further by reducing costs and making localized content as ubiquitous as the languages it serves.

The challenge: With so many AI translation tools cropping up, it’s hard to tell which one is best for your needs. Here are five must-have features that should be at the top of your list when picking an AI translation platform: 1. QUALITY REPORTING At the heart of any successful translation lies quality. The accuracy of your translated content defines your brand reputation and its resonance with international markets. Choosing a reputable AI translation platform with strong, built-in quality reporting features is imperative.

First, choose platforms that provide your organization with the capability to generate detailed, regular reports on output quality based on recognized standards like Multidimensional Quality Metrics. MQM scoring measures translation quality regarding accuracy, fluency, and consistency. For example, a platform producing content with a consistently high MQM score—98% or higher—guarantees that what is created is top-of-the-line and relevant in every language to which it will be delivered. In fact, you should seek out a translation partner that guarantees quality. 2. AUTOMATION CAPABILITIES

Efficiency is the key to the AI translation equation, and that won’t happen without seamless automation. The right AI translation platform has to automate a large part of translation work to leave your team working on strategic tasks that drive overall value. Even if the translation itself is very inexpensive, or even free, the manual tasks of translating websites or products add significant cost and need to be taken into account. The ideal platform should be able to automate at least 90% of the translation workflow, from the ingestion of content at one end to delivery at the other. This includes functions such as automated language detection, machine translation, and post-editing suggestions. Automation will enable your business to decrease the manual workload, increase the speed of translation, and boost consistency across all content, irrespective of its volume or complexity. Yet, in the quest for speed, don’t forget to prioritize quality over quantity.

3. NEED FOR SPEED Speed tempered by quality is the ultimate competitive edge in the global localization marketplace. High-performing AI translation software has to offer turnaround times flexibly: from instantaneous to within 48 hours for more complex projects. Speedy turnarounds ensure that your content is relevant and timely to respond to market needs. This is critical in industries like e-commerce, technology, and digital marketing, whereby the speed of content delivery directly affects customer engagement and revenue. It can be even more vital in the healthcare industry, where translation times could affect patient outcomes.

4. COLLABORATION IS KEY By its very nature as an extension of the spoken and written word, translation is a collaborative effort with stakeholders across a broad spectrum. From content developers to software engineers to project managers and translation experts, the AI translation platform you choose should be able to provide features that facilitate real-time communication and feedback within the translation platform. Prioritize platforms that provide project management tools in a single-center environment where members can share updates, revise, and track progress, reducing bottlenecks and keeping people on the same page throughout the project.

5. INTEROPERABILITY While the AI translation platform will drive your strategy, a key value driver is how well it integrates into the other tools and services. The platform must be multi-LLM and multi-NMT (neural machine translation) to get the best translation quality, cost, and speed. Seamless integration to your techstack—including CMS, PIM, marketing automation, and CRM system of choice—gives depth to your capabilities. This set of complementary tools can eventually build into an ecosystem that offers more comprehensive translation solutions with high-quality translations, advanced analytics, and content management—not to mention AI-driven insights. Drive greater value for your organization from translation efforts through increased efficiency, consistency, and scalability with an integrated approach.