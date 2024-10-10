The 5 foundations of leadership, according to a psychologist

BY Cameron Nott4 minute read

In a world that is increasingly uncertain and complex, characterized by rapid technological advancements and shifting economic and political forces, a leader’s pathway to being effective in the modern workplace is also increasingly uncertain and complex.

Leaders must navigate constant change and ambiguity, make decisions with limited information, balance short-term pressures with long-term goals, all while inspiring their people to work together towards a corporate mission. It can feel like a bit of a whirlwind at times. Fortunately, focusing on five key areas of leadership can help. These are not specific higher-order leadership competencies, but deeper psychological foundations that enable leaders to thrive in today’s world. Learning these central pillars of the psychology behind leadership can help you slow down and gain greater clarity and control over your leadership roles inside and outside of work. Integrity: The Basis of Trust Integrity means being honest, transparent, and authentic in all interactions. Integrity is an important foundation for building trust with those you lead. And trust is a requirement for building high-performing teams.

Leaders need to create environments where people feel safe to speak up and take risks, and if they do, they are more likely to have an engaged and committed team that leads to organizational success. This can be harder in remote working environments, where interactions tend to be scheduled and task focused, and where we tend to miss out on the incidental social interactions that can occur within an office. Leaders with remote or hybrid teams are encouraged to invest more time in their team meetings and 1-on-1s to help them strengthen these social connections. Influence: The Power of Networks and Communication The second essential trait is influence. Great leaders don’t work in isolation—they have effective networks and leverage their relationships to drive progress. Leaders with strong communication skills can articulate a clear vision, inspire their teams, and remove obstacles to success.

Influence allows leaders to gather the necessary resources and motivate their teams towards the attainment of shared goals. However, strong communication and influencing skills isn’t about being a skilled orator or having a strong social presence, it’s about having the ability and flexibility to meet the psychological needs of the audience. Agility: Adapting to Change with Courage The third trait is agility. While innovation is a popular term and often seen as the key to growth, having an agile mind is what underpins this. Leaders must have the courage to not only embrace change but to drive the right change. Agility requires an openness to learning and the ability to pivot when necessary. The Future of Jobs Report by the World Economic Forum emphasizes that agility will be critical as industries are transformed by technology. However, being agile does not come easy for many leaders, who have likely been promoted to more senior roles because of their ability to stay on task and execute against the requirements of their role.

Empathy: Building Inclusive Teams Empathy is the fourth and perhaps one of the most overlooked leadership traits. Empathy is more than just understanding others’ feelings—it’s about genuinely listening to and valuing different perspectives. Empathy fosters inclusivity, which is vital for teams to collaborate and innovate effectively. Leaders don’t have all of the answers, and smart leaders know it. Taking time to truly listen to those closest to customers and business operations allows leaders to be more informed to make the best possible decisions. It is a myth that leaders need to choose between empathy and efficiency. Ultimately, showing empathy as a leader can help you build a stronger, more productive, and more resilient team Active Self-Awareness: The Master Key Lastly, and perhaps the “master key” of great leadership is what I call active self-awareness. Self-awareness is about understanding not only your strengths but also your blind spots. However, great leaders take things a step further—they act on this insight. They are motivated to seek out opportunities to improve and continually evolve. Leaders who are actively self-aware drive their own personal and professional development. This drive to be better is what sustains their success in leadership.