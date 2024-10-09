The ultimate guide to Slack etiquette

Slack has undeniably disrupted how we communicate at work. The Slack-ification of workplace communication has infused offices with rapid messaging, emoji-filled out-of-office signals, and quick video “huddles.” But with these new tools has come an uncharted sea of communication best practices.

Across industries, Slack’s footprint is massive. More than 100,000 organizations use the platform to connect, including 77 of the Fortune 100 companies, according to internal data. It’s also effectively unseated other communication methodologies. A 2015 Time feature called Slack the “email killer” and since then it has expanded. “Now Slack is more than an email killer. It’s a social network in disguise,” wrote Jared Newman for Fast Company in 2020.

With Slack’s growing dominance among communication tools, a new workbook of best practices needs to be agreed upon in order to ensure that it does not become a hotbed for harassment, bullying, and less sinister transgressions like off-hour messaging.

But building that Slack code of conduct may be more fraught than expected. Fast Company spoke with several workplace experts, HR officials, and everyday Slack users to build an ultimate guide to Slack etiquette—and to better understand what is still up for debate.