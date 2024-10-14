15-ways-to-strengthen-brand-community-through-customer-engagement

BY Fast Company Executive Board5 minute read

To keep a community thriving in any industry, company leaders must create multiple opportunities for their stakeholders to engage. Whether it’s through a customer online forum that supports the end users of the brand’s products and services, or through virtual and in-person networking events that allow colleagues in the community to socialize and sound off on the latest hot business topics, people usually gravitate toward the spaces they feel most welcomed and connected.

Below, 15 experts from Fast Company Executive Board each weigh in on how business leaders can work to create a more vibrant community centered around their company’s mission and vision for future long-term success. 1. CREATE A COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP ROLE. Manaflex has a dedicated vice president of community who is responsible for building a long-term ecosystem for advancing circuitry solutions. The VP interacts with local partners, nonprofits, the government, and customers. Hiring a community leader role can yield strong ROI in attracting financial and human resources. – Alan Liao, Manaflex

2. FIND WAYS TO CONNECT THROUGH CUSTOMER AND PARTNER VALUES. Business isn’t just about selling—it’s about connecting. At Impartner, where we specialize in partnerships, we know that building a strong community is crucial. By nurturing our customers and partners and aligning with their values, we transform them into enthusiastic advocates. This approach strengthens our community and drives meaningful engagement. – Dave Taylor, Impartner 3. REARTICULATE YOUR MISSION STATEMENT OR VISION WITH STAFF.

Most “mission” or “vision” statements are pablum and have none of the emotional power they need to generate community. Therefore, the essential step is to articulate the mission or vision distinctively to employees. A bold, unique, and provocative statement—as long as it is authentic—can become a rallying cry, first for employees and then for a larger universe. – Bob Sprague, Yes& 4. SERVE PEOPLE’S NEEDS WITHOUT GIVING THEM A SALES PITCH. Ask, “How can I be of service to my current and prospective customers?” Then, build a community that serves their needs. Don’t worry about selling; it will happen organically. – Liz O’Donnell, Working Daughter

5. FACILITATE USER ENGAGEMENT THROUGH A MOBILE APP THAT GIVES CUSTOMERS A VOICE. For my company, Mamava, there is a distinct difference between the parents who use our lactation pods and the customers who purchase them. We have a mobile app for parents that creates a direct connection with our brand, and there is a feature called “Words of Support” where users can share support for other parents in the breastfeeding community. User engagement validates our offering. – Sascha Mayer, Mamava 6. SHARE YOUR COMPANY VALUES AND TAKE ACTION.

To create a community, businesses can foster emotional connections by clearly sharing their values and aligning actions with them. One effective step is to communicate these values consistently, attracting customers who resonate with their principles. This approach builds a sense of belonging, transforming customers into a loyal community that feels invested in the brand’s journey and success. – Scott Brandon, TBA Worldwide 7. ENSURE YOUR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS ACTIVELY LIVING THE COMPANY’S MISSION. To build a community, businesses must align their culture with that of their customers and stakeholders. If they can’t, it’s time to change the mission or ecosystem. Leaders should actively align activities with the mission and encourage management to do the same, fostering regular recalibration. This ensures the mission is lived daily, turning customers into an engaged community. – Jared Matthias, ChampionX

8. MODERATE MEANINGFUL DIALOGUE ABOUT YOUR COMPANY WITH STAKEHOLDERS. One key step to building a community around your business is actively involving stakeholders in meaningful dialogue. By inviting tenants, clients, or partners to share their perspectives, you foster trust and a shared sense of purpose. This transforms customers into loyal advocates who feel personally invested in your mission and the success of your business. – Anthony Luna, Coastline Equity Property Management 9. FOCUS ON ACHIEVING TRUST, HIGH ETHICAL STANDARDS, AND CUSTOMER SATISFACTION.

Building a brand and company around trust, high ethical standards, and high customer satisfaction and care is critical to building community. It’s important because, at the most basic level, it resonates with every individual. IBM and GE are two primary examples from back in the day. – Ruchir Nath, Dell Technologies 10. HOST A SMALL-FORMAT FORUM ON RELEVANT INDUSTRY TOPICS. One of the things we’ve done is host small-format, forum-style discussions with executives in our area to discuss relevant topics. It’s been a good way to build relationships in a no-sales environment. – Jake Carter, Credera

11. GIVE YOUR COMMUNITY MEMBERS AS MANY OPPORTUNITIES TO NETWORK AS POSSIBLE. A community is so much more than a customer. It’s a collection of people, organizations and brands who are connected to your company’s mission and product in some way. The best thing you can do for a community is to give them a space to connect. Through their connections, you’ll generate value for them and your business. From referrals, content, and feedback, the ROI is endless. – Greta McAnany, Blue Fever 12. RESPOND TO CUSTOMER COMMENTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA.

One key step businesses can take to create a community around their mission is to foster two-way engagement on social media or community platforms. Actively responding to customer comments, encouraging user-generated content, and creating spaces for open dialogue help transform customers into an engaged community. – Christena Garduno, Media Culture 13. DISCUSS EXCITING COMPANY UPDATES DURING NETWORKING EVENTS. Businesses should remember that community also includes families, friends, professional connections, referrals, potential investors, and so much more. Brands can use networking events to engage with their community, discuss exciting updates, gain feedback, stay connected, and most importantly, build trust. Overall, authentic engagement can lead to exponential growth opportunities. – Misty Larkins, Relevance

14. DEMONSTRATE AUTHENTICITY WHEN PRESENTING YOUR BRAND. Customers and community are actually the same. These people are attracted to your product or service, vision, values, relevance, and reason for being. If you are a startup, as an employee, you’ll start attracting these people from day one. They may not buy you, but they buy into you. If your enterprise is 100 years old, your community is your customers and the co-workers who feel they belong with you. – Patrick Hanlon, Primal Branding.co 15. FOCUS ON CUSTOMER EDUCATION.