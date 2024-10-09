Job interviews are changing. Here are five strategies to ace the skills-based interview

BY Ryan O'Leary3 minute read

The traditional job interview—a face-to-face meeting with a hiring manager and perhaps a few others from the organization who pepper you with mostly improvised questions about your past—is slowly becoming a relic of the past. These conventional interviews, often based on subjective assessments of personality and presentation, are gradually giving way to a new model that prioritizes skills over degrees and concrete accomplishments over charisma.

Perhaps no movement better captures this shift than the Tear the Paper Ceiling movement, which challenges the long-standing practice of requiring specific degrees for certain positions. Organizations like Google, IBM, and Walmart have all signed on, along with many other large businesses. This sea change isn’t just happening in the private sector, it’s reaching the highest levels of government. Bills have overwhelmingly passed the famously contentious U.S. House (though they have yet to reach the Senate) to transition civil service from degree requirements to skills- and competency-based hiring, signaling a broader societal shift in how we value and assess talent. As hiring practices evolve, so too has the job interview process. Enter the structured interview. HR departments increasingly recognize that these more formalized interactions are far more predictive of performance and retention than their traditional counterparts.

While not all structured job interviews will look the same, they typically share one or more of these characteristics: The same questions for all interviewees for a given position

A focus on how the interviewee has successfully applied skills to achieve results in real-world situations

A panel of interviewers, rather than a one-on-one setup

Evaluation of answers according to standard criteria by the panel This new job interview approach places a premium on skills and concrete accomplishments. Candidates may also be asked to complete assessments that evaluate technical proficiency or gauge personality traits and innate characteristics such as resilience, problem-solving, communication ability, teamwork aptitude, and integrity. So, how can you prepare for this brave new world of job interviews? Here are some strategies to help you shine:

Decode the job description Start by dissecting the job description. Identify both explicitly stated and implied required skills. Job descriptions are your road map. They’re not just a wish list. They’re a blueprint for your interview preparation. Sharpen your technical edge Be prepared for skills assessments. If you’re in accounting, you might be presented with a P&L statement and asked to perform analyses on the spot. IT professionals could face coding challenges or network troubleshooting scenarios. Be prepared to show your technical skills. They could be put to the test in real-time during the job interview. Craft your skills stories Think about your soft skills: planning and organizing, interpersonal skills, teamwork, problem-solving, and others that are relevant to the job. Develop a repertoire of compelling examples that illustrate how you’ve applied these skills in specific situations to overcome obstacles or achieve goals. These aren’t just anecdotes. They’re evidence of your capabilities in action during the job interview.

Align with company values Research and understand the company’s core values. Interviewers will be keen to evaluate how well your personal values align with their organizational ethos. Prepare concise, concrete examples from your experience to demonstrate how you embody these values in your career. Spotlight your impact Being part of a successful team is not enough in a skills-based interview. Today’s interviewers want to know your specific contributions. Articulate what your team accomplished and also highlight your individual role in that success. Interviewers want to know the “how” behind the “what.” When discussing your accomplishments, focus on: