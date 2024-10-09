8-ideas-to-increase-your-YouTube-channel-or-podcast-performance

BY Fast Company Executive Board3 minute read

In a digital marketing world, where content is king, one of the biggest challenges YouTubers and podcasters may face is how to keep their channels fresh and interesting. With the potential short attention spans of today’s viewers, social media posting is not only about picking the right time and day to share updates with target audience members and current followers—it’s also about finding a way to connect with people, authentically, every time you show up.

Showing people the real version of you, unfiltered, may captivate them a few minutes longer and encourage them to focus on the message you are trying to convey. You never know whose life you can positively impact by crafting a well-thought-out piece of content that keeps them coming back for more. Suppose you are a content creator trying to grow your audience. In that case, eight leading experts from Fast Company Executive Board have additional ideas to share with you to help boost your brand’s authenticity, demonstrate personal influence, and gain even more credibility among your followers. 1. DEVELOP UNIQUE CONSUMER PRODUCTS FOR YOUR SUBSCRIBERS. The best path is to launch your own consumer products. For example, our firm launched some successful YouTube brands into Target—Ryan’s World, Aphmau, Lanky Box, Moriah Elizabeth, and others. In my opinion, the best thing to do is find a manufacturer that’s done it before. Otherwise, you’ll risk the product’s authenticity, and that can harm your ad revenue instead of amplifying it. – Dan Bowling, The Genesis Company

2. OFFER A BEHIND-THE-SCENES SNEAK PEEK AT YOUR BUSINESS JOURNEY. Share a behind-the-scenes peek of your business and personal journey. Inviting your audience into the authentic moments that inspire your work—whether it’s the brainstorming sessions, struggles, or small victories—builds a deeper connection with your followers. Transparency humanizes the brand and enhances credibility, as viewers or listeners feel like they’re a part of the creator’s journey. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC 3. AVOID SPREADING YOURSELF TOO THIN ACROSS TOO MANY CHANNELS.

Grow one or two channels. If you are on X and Facebook, you do not necessarily need to be on Discord or Telegram. Having too many channels means you need to update all of those, which can be a lot of work. Just pick the social mediums you will focus on and do an excellent job updating those and reaching your subscribers. – Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures 4. BE OPEN TO DISCUSSING YOUR CHALLENGES (AND SUCCESSES). Be real, and share your journey. Don’t shy away from showing the ups and downs. Authenticity hooks people in, and when they trust you, your influence and audience will naturally grow. – Francis Hellyer, tickadoo

5. HIGHLIGHT STORIES THAT ALIGN WITH YOUR NICHE OR CONTENT THEME. Consistently share personal stories and experiences that align with your niche or content theme to create a genuine connection with your audience. This builds trust and deepens engagement. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal 6. EMPOWER OTHERS TO WALK IN THEIR TRUTH BY SHARING YOUR OWN INSIGHT.

As a woman of color, I would recommend representing your cultural identity and experiences in your content authentically. This not only sets you apart but also resonates deeply with audiences who share or are curious about those experiences. Being yourself and addressing issues that matter to your community will help you build trust and credibility while empowering others to embrace their identities. – Maria Alonso, Fortune 206 7. TAKE RESPONSIBILITY WHEN YOU MAKE A MISTAKE. A key component to growing your audience and enhancing your brand’s authenticity, influence, and credibility is consistency. Publish your content on a systematic basis so people take you seriously. Remain true to your beliefs and what you say. Be prepared to take responsibility if you make a mistake. – Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure