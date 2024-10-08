Here’s what hiring managers are looking for, according to a new survey

BY Catherine Fisher4 minute read

The current job market is more competitive than ever, with pools of qualified candidates vying for fewer positions. It can feel daunting to stand out in such a crowded field but don’t be discouraged. A recent LinkedIn survey of 1,000+ hiring managers across the U.S. revealed important insights to demystify the job search and help job seekers get their applications to the top of the stack.

Using intel from the survey, here are some tips to help you stand out to hiring managers and get your foot in the door. Demonstrate your enthusiasm and passion Hiring managers are looking for more than just qualifications on paper. They want candidates with real passion for the role. Hiring managers revealed that true enthusiasm for the opportunity edged out a candidate’s previous experience in a similar role or industry. Some candidates think they should hide their excitement about job opportunities in hopes that it will motivate the company to make a better offer. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Companies want to hire people who want to work there.

Demonstrate your enthusiasm and passion for a role by doing your homework and sharing what you admire about the company and its culture. Your interviewer likely knows you’re interested in landing a job, but what is it about this role or this company that you’re excited about? What would get you excited to go to work every morning? Be specific about why you want to work there. Ask thoughtful questions and respond promptly to communications. This matters. Almost 40% of hiring managers surveyed said a significant delay in responses to calls or emails can prevent them from moving forward with an interview. Try and respond to any outreach within 24 hours. Your enthusiasm should continue through the interview. “Bring high energy to each interview,” one hiring manager shared in the survey. “Strong eye contact, positive body language like smiling, and an enthusiastic tone are crucial. Be cautious not to come off as inauthentic, rehearsed, or forced, as that can be off-putting for the interviewer.”

And remember, a great interview is a conversation. Ask questions of your interviewer throughout the interview to make things conversational and show your interest in and understanding of the role. Finally, bad-mouthing a previous job or manager can rub hiring managers the wrong way. Avoid speaking negatively about any past or present employer. If asked why you’re looking for a new role, focus on the future and what you hope to gain in your next opportunity. Highlight your growth mindset The workforce is rapidly changing, driven by advancements in AI and evolving industry demands, and a growth mindset is catching hiring managers’ attention like never before. More than half of those surveyed said they give extra consideration to applicants with a demonstrated commitment to ongoing learning and upskilling.

Take advantage of this by putting your commitment to learning front and center. Make sure any courses or certifications you’ve completed are listed on your résumé and your LinkedIn profile. Go into the interview process prepared to highlight examples of how you’ve learned and upskilled throughout your career. And remember, learning doesn’t always just mean taking courses. Have you worked on learning new skills, attended a conference, or read a relevant business book? You can also come prepared with questions that demonstrate your interest in growing and advancing, like asking if a role has a clear path for advancement, or whether the company offers opportunities for learning and development.

Showcase your skills The number one reason hiring managers say they don’t interview a candidate is they don’t have the right skills for the role. In reality, this might not be true. It’s important to showcase all your skills, no matter how insignificant, unrelated, or non-transferable you think that skill might be. Now’s the time to flex. Hiring managers are turning to skills to fill roles. Focus your application and résumé on the particular skills you can bring to the role and be explicit about how your skills might transfer if you’re changing roles or careers. For instance, many people can list team leadership as a skill. But just because you’ve done it, doesn’t mean you’re good at it. Make sure to share concrete examples of how you made an impact using a particular skill set, preferably tied to business metrics: “My team leadership led to the highest retention rate of any team in the company.”