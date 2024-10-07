14-ways-to-strengthen-communication-between-hybrid-and-remote-teams

BY Fast Company Executive Board5 minute read

To enhance remote and hybrid communication in the workplace, leaders need to avoid a one-size-fits-all method and engage with employees on an individual basis. This type of approach helps them understand their individual staff members’ workstyle personalities and comfort levels.

Planning special events or fun activities to bring co-workers closer is one of the best ways to increase team morale and encourage long-term connections. However, most stakeholders will agree that overscheduling meetings that could be wrapped up in an email or direct message is often overrated and results in unnecessary fatigue on everyone’s part. Here, 14 experts from Fast Company Executive Board each offer their perspective on how to strengthen the lines of communication and collaboration across departments, whether people are returning to the office or still choosing to work from home. 1. FACILITATE ‘EMPATHY ROUND’ DIALOGUES DURING MEETINGS. Incorporate short “empathy round” dialogues into team meetings to facilitate candid sharing about workplace challenges and to foster mutual empathy and understanding. This can drive shared problem-solving sessions and create a sense of teamwork. – John Tanagho, International Justice Mission

2. ENABLE TEAMS TO ALIGN ON STRATEGY AND BRAINSTORM TOGETHER Schedule collaboration time for work and play. We have weekly internal meetings for each client account team to brainstorm and ensure that all team members are aligned on strategy. We also bring the entire agency together across offices every Wednesday to boost morale in a fun, casual setting. We hold virtual video discussions on everything from TV shows to new recipes teammates are trying to make. – Geri Johnson, Next PR 3. EXPLAIN YOUR COMPANY’S GOALS CLEARLY ACROSS ALL CHANNELS.

Clearly articulate a few key objectives or goals (no more than three) for the organization, explaining their importance and how success will be measured and tracked. Regularly update progress with brief, straightforward, and consistent messages. Remain authentic across various communication channels, such as email, town hall meetings, Google Chat or Meet, and concise video messages. – Juan Vallarino, myLaurel 4. AVOID MEETING TOO OFTEN. Minimize meeting times. This may sound contrary to the question, but if you require your team to attend too many meaningless meetings, you are conditioning them for bland preparation. Scheduling fewer meetings can keep people more focused on the ones they are attending. Eliminate the meeting fatigue. – Michael Cupps, ActiveOps

5. PLAN A TEAM BREAKFAST, LUNCH, OR DINNER GATHERING. You can’t replace the value of face-to-face, in-person communication. No matter what the cost, or how spread out the team may be, do your best to bring your leaders together. Even if it’s just for a day of lunch or coffee. Dinner and drinks are even better. The travel cost of doing this will pay dividends tenfold what it will cost your culture and productivity in the long run. – Eric Schurke, VoiceNation 6. USE TECHNOLOGY TO HAVE FUN WITH YOUR TEAM.

We’ve been a fully remote team since before it was a trend. We find fun ways to use technology to enhance our agency culture—from the HeyTaco app, which is a great way to give kudos to team members over Slack, to brainstorming on Butter, which comes complete with theme music, polls and collaboration whiteboards, to virtual happy hours, book clubs, and watercooler chats. Communication is all about community. – Sharon Lee Thony, SLT Consulting 7. APPLY ‘THE FIVE DYSFUNCTIONS OF A TEAM’ MODEL. I am a big fan of using Patrick Lencioni’s “The Five Dysfunctions of a Team” model to help teams be more effective. Lencioni’s framework helps teams understand that collective team results start with the team members’ ability to build trust and hold each other accountable. I’ve seen how it promotes better communication and collaboration. New behaviors become valued and expected. – Steve Dion, Dion Leadership

8. SHOWCASE THE WORK AND TALENT OF NON-LEADERSHIP EMPLOYEES. I would encourage leadership teams to provide opportunities for non-leadership employees to showcase their work and talents. This goes a long way in terms of building trust, camaraderie, and collaboration. – Anka Twum-Baah, Chief Outsiders 9. AWARD TEAM MEMBERS FOR THEIR INVOLVEMENT.

My son’s team leader sent everyone lunch by Uber Eats for their virtual meeting. It might not seem like much, but it made a big impact! Recognize alternative ways to bring some fun into virtual interactions. We use #engage2give to award participation points, and then turn those into a charitable donation, but they could also be team pizza points or an early end to a Friday for the team. –Gretchen Goffe, DTLiveLAB 10. LABEL AND DEFINE YOUR MEETING TYPES. Boost collaboration in remote and hybrid teams by diversifying meeting types. Clearly label and define them: For example, “Cockroach Meetings” are for small issues, and “Tiger Team Meetings” are for big issues. “Tsunami Planning Meetings” are for brainstorming, and “Ostrich Meetings” are for training. Having clear expectations for each meeting type enhances communication and collaboration. – Chris Dyer, Chris Dyer| Company Culture and Leadership Keynote Speaker

11. IMPLEMENT MODERN WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY. Outdated HR systems can create communication barriers between employers and employees. Companies should implement modern workforce management technology to bridge these gaps with streamlined, user-friendly tools tailored to the work environment. This ensures all employees—office-based, remote, or deskless—receive relevant information and personalized updates, keeping them connected and engaged. – Jeff Moses, WorkForce Software 12. COMMUNICATE WITH STAFF THROUGH VOICE MEMOS AND VIDEO MESSAGES.

One simple strategy I often use is to send voice memos and video messages instead of just text-based communication. So much of leadership is about motivation, inspiration and accountability—all of which can be lost over email and Slack. Video messages can convey more context and meaning, which cuts down on confusion and saves time, too. – Nisha Anand, Dream.org 13. ALWAYS MAKE YOURSELF EASILY ACCESSIBLE TO STAFF. Be predictable, just like the old days. Back then, you were always in the office by nine. You always sat at your desk, and people knew where to find you. Do the same thing in the virtual world. Create a daily stand-up. Post weekly office hours. It sounds so simple—maybe even boring, but always being exactly where your virtual team knows you’ll be is the magic trick for creating a collaborative team! – Barry Fiske, Merkle