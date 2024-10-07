9-tips-to-build-better-alliances-and-win-as-a-social-entrepreneur

BY Fast Company Executive Board3 minute read

When American YouTuber and actor Lucas Cruikshank was the first person to reach $1 million subscribers on his Fred channel in the early-to-mid 2000s, it gave potential social entrepreneurs—before anyone truly knew what that title meant—a glimpse of how far engaging content creation could take them.

Fast forward to today’s competitive marketplace, where everyone is always feeling the pressure to be “on” social media platforms and pair that with an uncertain economy—it takes much more than one’s ability to hype up their target base about a product or service. Being comfortable networking with like-minded individuals or brands who are willing to ally will help each stakeholder grow further and faster. In an ever-changing digital space, the best path for social entrepreneurs to make the most impact in their industries—promoting their cause through aligned partnerships—may not be written in stone, however, nine experts from Fast Company Executive Board each share strategies on what is currently working for some of the leading influencers in today’s social economy. 1. MAXIMIZE SHARED RESOURCES TO FIND SOLUTIONS.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Partnerships driven by collaborative insights and data are crucial to strengthen our collective ability, improve care, and address root causes. In the anti-trafficking field, survivor-centered data informs our approach. This helps us to identify effective solutions and maximize resources. Scaling this data-driven model globally allows the sector to better serve communities. – Kelsey Morgan, EverFree 2. HOST EVENTS TO ENGAGE WITH YOUR TARGET AUDIENCE. A key way to make the most impact is to have regular events with your aligning partners. That could be a sales event, a charity drive, or a remote podcast promotion at the partner’s business location. Social media impact is gained by constant content and promotion. The best way to do that is to move beyond the computer and get out into the world. – Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure

3. DRIVE MEANINGFUL CHANGE WITH PARTNERS WHO ADD VALUE TO YOUR MISSION. Maximize impact by forging partnerships with organizations that not only share your mission but also bring complementary strengths. Partnerships built on trust, shared values, and a commitment to measurable outcomes will ensure the collaboration amplifies the collective ability to drive meaningful change. – Francis Hellyer, tickadoo 4. STAY FOCUSED AND KEEP IT SIMPLE.

Focus is necessary. Do not spread your activities too thin. Aim for vertical integration first. Use aligned partnerships to reach other areas, but do not lose focus of your original intent. – Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures 5. SHARE AUTHENTIC, RELEVANT, AND COMPELLING STORIES. Collaborate to tell compelling stories that resonate with both audiences. Presenting authentic storytelling around the partnership and its impact can elevate the cause and inspire greater support from followers. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal

advertisement

6. COMMUNICATE CLEARLY AND IDENTIFY EVERYONE’S ROLE. Social entrepreneurs can be impactful by forming partnerships with organizations that share similar values. By aligning missions, they can leverage each other’s resources, networks, and expertise, creating synergistic efforts that amplify their cause. Transparent communication and clear roles within the partnership ensure both parties work cohesively toward common objectives, maximizing overall impact. – Bala Sathyanarayanan, Greif 7. PARTNER WITH ORGANIZATIONS THAT AMPLIFY UNDERREPRESENTED COMMUNITIES.

Social entrepreneurs can maximize impact by forming partnerships with organizations that share a genuine commitment to diversity and inclusion. Collaborating with partners who amplify underrepresented voices and involve affected communities in decision-making ensures authenticity. Aligning on shared values and cultural understanding strengthens the cause and drives meaningful change. – Maria Alonso, Fortune 206 8. BE AWARE OF YOUR OWN BIASES. There are three simple, practical, effective steps to increase the probability of winning what you want: 1. Watch your biases so emotions don’t override common sense; 2. Align beliefs, actions, and messaging with your partners; 3. Continually measure and refresh alignment and messaging. When all involved agree on what quality looks, sounds, feels and acts like, desired outcomes can emerge. – Jay Steven Levin, WinThinking