Hurricane Milton update: Timeline, Florida evacuation zones, and how to track the storm’s path live

BY Tracy Brown Hamilton2 minute read

Update Tuesday, October 8, 5:10 p.m. ET

After strengthening to a Category 5 storm on Monday, Hurricane Milton continued to make its way across the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as a slightly weakened but still “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm. As of Tuesday afternoon, it was strengthening again. It is expected to make landfall on Florida’s West Coast on Wednesday. Here is the current timeline as estimated by Esri’s Hurricane Aware tool: Wednesday, 8 a.m. ET : Category 4 storm (max winds 144 mph)

: Category 4 storm (max winds 144 mph) Landfall : Near the Tampa, Florida, area

: Near the Tampa, Florida, area Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET : Category 3 storm (max winds 127 mph)

: Category 3 storm (max winds 127 mph) Thursday, 8 a.m. ET : Category 2 storm (max winds 98 mph)

: Category 2 storm (max winds 98 mph) Thursday, 8 p.m. ET : Category 1 storm (max winds 75 mph)

: Category 1 storm (max winds 75 mph) Friday, 8 a.m. ET : Tropical storm (max winds 63 mph)

: Tropical storm (max winds 63 mph) Saturday, 8 a.m. ET: Tropical storm (max winds 52 mph) You can find a list of Florida evacuation zones on the Florida Disaster website. Original story:

Hurricane Milton has rapidly escalated to a Category 3 storm and continues to gain strength just two days before its anticipated landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Currently, the storm features sustained winds of 120 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Milton is forecast to reach Category 4 status by Tuesday and make landfall on Wednesday evening as a powerful and potentially devastating Category 3 storm with 120-mph winds. The storm is expected to strike between Cedar Key and Naples, encompassing the Tampa area. Milton is poised to strengthen steadily or even rapidly in the coming days. Its maximum sustained wind speed more than doubled from Sunday to Monday morning, significantly exceeding the threshold for rapid intensification, which is defined as a 35 mph increase within 24 hours.

This follows closely on the heels of Storm Helene, which struck the southeastern United States just 10 days ago, becoming the deadliest mainland storm since Katrina in 2005, with at least 225 fatalities. Hundreds more are still unaccounted for. Milton began intensifying on Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea, fueled by unusually warm Gulf waters. The storm currently has sustained winds of 80 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Milton will be the fifth hurricane to hit Florida since 2022 and the fourth to make landfall in the U.S. this year alone.