Where there’s water, there’s life. At least on Earth. So, do the same rules apply off-world? We sent the Perseverance rover to an ancient Martian lakebed to gather clues of past life. By that logic, could a probe to a presumed icy ocean on Jupiter’s moon, Europa, find potential for current life?

That’s the hope propelling the Europa Clipper, the largest NASA spacecraft developed for a planetary mission and the first detailed science investigation of Europa. The craft is slated to launch by Nov. 6 from Kennedy Space Center (KSC) aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, commencing a 1.8-billion-mile journey towards a Jovian orbit in April 2030. There it will spend four years, 80 circumnavigations of Jupiter, and 49 low-altitude flybys of Europa surveying conditions that might make her suitable for life.

The $5.2 billion mission has been a massive undertaking, involving 11 years of development and more than 4,000 individuals. A joint project between Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), roughly 1,000 people currently work on the operation, including more than 220 scientists from the U.S. and Europe.

Why Europa?

The fourth largest of Jupiter’s 95 moons and roughly the size of ours, Europa presents strong evidence for a saltwater ocean some 40 to 100 miles deep beneath a layer of ice 10 to 15 miles thick. It’s thought to contain twice the liquid water of Earth’s oceans, making it one of the best places beyond our planet to look for a habitable microbial environment. (Even in spacesuits, humans wouldn’t last a day in the intense radiation.)