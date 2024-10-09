Where there’s water, there’s life. At least on Earth. So, do the same rules apply off-world? We sent the Perseverance rover to an ancient Martian lakebed to gather clues of past life. By that logic, could a probe to a presumed icy ocean on Jupiter’s moon, Europa, find potential for current life?
That’s the hope propelling the Europa Clipper, the largest NASA spacecraft developed for a planetary mission and the first detailed science investigation of Europa. The craft is slated to launch by Nov. 6 from Kennedy Space Center (KSC) aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, commencing a 1.8-billion-mile journey towards a Jovian orbit in April 2030. There it will spend four years, 80 circumnavigations of Jupiter, and 49 low-altitude flybys of Europa surveying conditions that might make her suitable for life.
The $5.2 billion mission has been a massive undertaking, involving 11 years of development and more than 4,000 individuals. A joint project between Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), roughly 1,000 people currently work on the operation, including more than 220 scientists from the U.S. and Europe.
Why Europa?
The fourth largest of Jupiter’s 95 moons and roughly the size of ours, Europa presents strong evidence for a saltwater ocean some 40 to 100 miles deep beneath a layer of ice 10 to 15 miles thick. It’s thought to contain twice the liquid water of Earth’s oceans, making it one of the best places beyond our planet to look for a habitable microbial environment. (Even in spacesuits, humans wouldn’t last a day in the intense radiation.)
Clipper carries nine instruments and a gravity experiment to accomplish three main goals: determining the thickness of the moon’s icy shell and its surface interactions with the ocean below, investigating its composition, and characterizing its geology. A suite of cameras, spectrometers, and a thermal imager operating in visible, infrared, and ultraviolet light will detail Europa’s surface and atmospheric components, temperatures and topography, geologic movement, and plumes of water vapor. Magnetometers tracking variations in Jupiter’s magnetic field will determine the existence of Europa’s ocean, its depth, salinity, and—in concert with a gravity experiment and radar—the thickness of its icy crust. A plasma instrument will study the density, temperature, and flow of charged particles nearby.
“There’s very strong evidence that the ingredients for life exist on Europa, but we have to go there to find out,” says deputy project scientist Bonnie Buratti. “We’re not a life detection mission, we’re just looking for the conditions for life: water, chemicals, specifically organic compounds, that can serve as food for any primitive organisms, and finally, energy. If there is life on Europa, it will be underneath the ocean, so we wouldn’t be able to see it.”
The seven-body problem
The Clipper runs 100 by 58 feet, slightly larger than a basketball court—it’s size due to the massive solar arrays needed to capture the little sunlight reaching Jupiter. Ninety minutes after launch, the arrays will unfurl from the spacecraft in a 40-minute process, before the craft embarks on a challenging trajectory to Jupiter.