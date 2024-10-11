AI to flip the paradigm; enabling sustainability to reduce costs

BY Todd Thomas4 minute read

Traditionally, waste management systems have focused on sending waste materials directly to landfills, with minimal effort to divert, recycle, or repurpose these materials.

With the rapid development of AI and connected technologies, there is a growing potential to leverage these emerging technologies to transform how waste materials are handled and to extract valuable resources for reuse instead of sending them to landfills. THE PROBLEM: WOOD WASTE ON CONSTRUCTION AND MANUFACTURING SITES Wood is one of the most commonly used materials on construction and manufacturing sites. The majority of this wood is discarded. This leads to enormous amounts of waste, most of which ends up in landfills. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), construction and demolition (C&D) generated over 600 million tons of waste in 2018, with a significant portion of that being wood waste. Landfills by volume are 40% wood.

Diverting wood is not straightforward. Most waste management companies are not equipped with the infrastructure, processes, or incentive to divert wood or recycle other materials. Wood waste must be sorted and processed properly to be repurposed, whether it’s turned into biomass for energy production, used for remanufacturing, or transformed into reusable materials. Legacy processes are devoid of technology, labor-intensive, and expensive, which is why, historically, construction and manufacturing waste has simply been sent to the landfill. This is where artificial intelligence (AI) can change the game. AI: A GAME CHANGER FOR WASTE MANAGEMENT

The introduction of AI and connected technologies into waste management and material processing offers a promising solution for tackling the challenges of diverting wood and other materials out of waste streams. AI-powered systems can automate the sorting and tracking of waste materials, making it easier to identify, separate, and repurpose materials instead of sending it to landfills (i.e., sustainable waste management). AI Can Transform Waste Diversion

One of the most promising applications of AI in sustainable waste management is its ability to automate the sorting process. Traditionally, sorting wood from other materials on a construction or manufacturing site requires manual labor, which can be time-consuming, expensive, and prone to errors. Advanced AI image recognition technology can automate this process. Cameras installed at waste collection points can use AI to identify different types of materials. They can distinguish between wood, plastic, metal, and other recyclable materials. These materials can be sorted automatically, ensuring that it’s ready for diversion, recycling, or repurposing. This level of automation drives considerable efficiency gains, which reduces manual labor and expense. Additionallly, not only can AI identify valuable materials, but it can also identify contaminates, determine if the contaminates can be removed, and automate the appropriate processing to remove the contaminates so that the wood and other recyclables can be diverted to its highest and best use.

Real-Time Monitoring AI systems can provide real-time monitoring of waste collection sites, helping supervisors manage recycling efforts more effectively. AI can detect when non-recyclable materials are misplaced in wood or other recyclable-specific containers. Immediate alerts can be sent to site managers, who can intervene and correct the issue before the materials are hauled away. One of the first fairly easy AI applications is to use image recognition to monitor dumpster fullness by volume. As simple as this seems, dumpster management is a necessary, often neglected task that can cause significant cost overages. Utilizing AI to monitor and schedule for the timely collection and replacement of dumpsters relieves the necessity of human management and removes the risk of cost overages caused by the seemingly inevitable dumpster neglect. By optimizing the collection process, construction and manufacturing companies can avoid unnecessary delays and costs.

This proactive approach can also help ensure that only clean materials are sent to processing and recycling facilities, greatly increasing the percentage of materials that will be successfully repurposed. AI-driven monitoring can help companies track their sustainability efforts by providing detailed reports on how much waste was diverted by material steam, how much CO2 was avoided, and how much clean energy was produced. Enhanced Sustainability Reporting One of the key challenges in achieving sustainability goals in construction and manufacturing is the ability to provide accurate reporting. Clients and regulatory bodies increasingly require detailed documentation of how waste is being managed, recycled, or repurposed. AI and connected technologies can streamline this reporting process and automatically generate detailed reports providing transparency into material handling, processing, and outcomes.

For example, AI systems can track the amount of wood waste diverted, the energy produced from biomass conversion, and the CO2 emissions avoided. These reports can be customized to meet the needs of different stakeholders, whether they are sustainability managers, project managers, facilities managers, regulatory agencies, or corporate clients. BARRIERS TO ADOPTION While AI has immense potential to improve waste diversion and recycling, its adoption in construction and manufacturing industries faces challenges.

The primary challenge is the market perception that sustainability measures are, by definition, added costs. Historically, this has been true. As noted above, legacy waste management and material processing is devoid of technology, labor intensive, and expensive. Construction companies operate on tight budgets and are hesitant to adopt sustainability measures that will increase costs. Many large enterprises, in response to demand from their end clients, are developing and growing sustainabiltiy goals and teams. These teams are actively looking for sustainabilty options. However, these goals must be balanced against the need to keep costs down on tight budgets. AI and connected technologies have the potential to flip the paradigm and leverage sustainabity initiatives to reduce costs. AI-driven sustainabilty can, by efficiantly extracting value out of waste streams, actually reduce cost. AI can help construction and manufacturing companies meet their clients’ sustainability goals, drive efficiencies, and deliver cost reductions.