BY Pedro Barboglio4 minute read

In today’s global economy, organizations have become bold enough to adopt various measures to address various skills shortages without geographical barriers. As markets progress and more adaptability and speed become needed, companies are resorting to nearshore staffing models to stay on schedule.

This strategy, where teams are recruited in neighboring countries, has proved to be one of the best strategies for companies that want to grow but do not wish to sacrifice good work (full disclosure: Remote Team Solutions offers this service). WHY NEARSHORE STAFFING IS A GAME-CHANGER Recently, nearshore staffing has become the solution for many businesses because it serves as a middle ground between the offshore structure and onshore human resources. The closeness of having your team in a neighboring country makes communication and collaboration easier, and as such, remote teams can be managed more efficiently.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Companies that have such requirements will particularly find that nearshore staffing is more advantageous compared to the other alternatives. This topical approach is of utmost importance in industries like call centers, PR, marketing, information technology, and various back-office activities where the existing team needs to be involved. NEARSHORE VERSUS OFFSHORE STAFFING Staffing entails various outsourcing models, but which one is better for your company depends on your needs. Offshore staffing is often the most budget-friendly alternative. However, it has some weaknesses such as time zone constraints, differences in culture, and barriers to communication.

Nearshore staffing comes with a higher cost. However, working with teams located in bordering countries ensures that the cost benefits of offshore models come with few challenges in terms of distance. This allows for travel and face-to-face meetings more often and a better cultural context. The offshore option is cheaper, but it can come with a cost in terms of resources and how they are brought together. With nearshore solutions, organizations can achieve high quality in performance while still gaining benefits in terms of cost reduction. HOW NEARSHORE STAFFING SUPPORTS BUSINESS AGILITY

Agility as a term is gaining prominence in the current business scenario, and rightly so. Rapid responsiveness to changes in the market is a significant edge that no competition can’t ignore. Nearshore staffing adds to this agility by giving firms the flexibility of scaling their operations up or down as necessary. Such teams have been particularly helpful in alleviating the flexibility constraints organizations often encounter. Nearshoring allows firms to capitalize on shifting market dynamics and stay relevant and competitive. Additionally, nearshore staffing models enable companies to recruit talent for specialized functions that are less available in the local market. For instance, software developers, data experts, and customer experience specialists, among other roles, can be quickly fulfilled by nearshore teams, enabling companies to keep up with fast-rising technology and changing consumer needs.

ADAPTING YOUR COMPANY TO FUTURE WORKFORCE TRENDS As we look ahead, there is one point many companies agree upon: Catering to remote and distributed teams is the new normal. Businesses are being transformed with an emphasis on creating flexible structures and staffing across continents, and one of the influencing factors of this transformation is nearshore staffing. By utilizing nearshore models, companies can hire the best employees regardless of where they are and without relinquishing the reins on their operations. In the future, companies that focus on integrating nearshore teams within their structure can have greater competitiveness in business. The capacity to adapt to new work models, utilize people—whether in-house or freelance—and expand when necessary will be some of the competitive advantages in the coming few years.

advertisement

CHOOSING THE RIGHT STAFFING MODEL FOR YOUR BUSINESS When seeking nearshore staffing solutions, the foremost consideration for companies is to choose the right partner. It is advisable, however, that when evaluating such types of partners for organizations, the scrutiny should go beyond the cost to consider issues such as acculturation, communication, and talent handling as well. A competent provider of staffing services should, to a great extent, become part of your organization and its culture and not just be treated as a vendor who only provides a service. Furthermore, it is important to check whether the partner has the capacity to continue to support and develop your team after initial implementation. The future trend in nearshoring will be centered on more than just the supply of workers; they will support the team with the help of retention programs to make sure workers are happy, committed, and on the same wavelength as the organization’s mission.

NEARSHORING CHALLENGES AND CONSIDERATIONS Like any other model, nearshoring has its pros and cons. To avoid communication issues, it is important to confirm the time zone your employees will be working in. The same applies to culture shock, especially in terms of teamwork, thus creating a need for increased cross-cultural awareness. Remember that each country has its laws and regulations. It is for this reason that the choice of a nearshore partner becomes essential. Moreover, every nearshoring firm utilizes different approaches to doing business, so be aware of all the extra costs that could arise.

Lastly, technology and infrastructure challenges should not be overlooked. Ensure your remote teams have access to the necessary tools, stable internet connections, and cybersecurity protocols. By addressing these challenges proactively, selecting the right partner, and understanding the total cost structure, companies can maximize the benefits of nearshore staffing. CONCLUSION