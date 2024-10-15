BY Camille Preston4 minute read

Leaders who effectively address complex challenges, inspire and align their team, and lead decisively are often revered for their executive presence. This presence is characterized by their ability to command a room, project gravitas, and exude that elusive “X factor.” Research by Sylvia Ann Hewitt is clear and compelling on this point: Executive presence is vital to leaders’ upward career trajectory.

The desire to understand and master this elusive quality is so great that it is often the catalyst for engaging a coach. Time and again, I see individuals who feel stuck professionally. They understand that presence is a core element of leadership but are unsure of precisely what it means and how to achieve it. In their quest upward, they often overlook foundational elements that build and sustain this coveted presence. Executive presence is vital for engaging, influencing, and leading effectively. It encompasses a deep self-awareness—the ability to understand oneself. It involves agility, the skills to quickly read a room, and the ability to adapt to changing situations. The best leaders achieve this mastery by combining professional expertise with a radical presence that gives them access to new and different information. MICROSHIFTS

My company has an exceptional track record of consistently providing clients the roadmap to make the microshifts to succeed (to enact transformative change) in all areas of their lives. We excel at understanding the goals of our clients and guiding them to achieve them and more. AIM Leadership is built upon driving sustained change through targeted microshifts: small changes that drive significant impact. A client recently reached out to me, amazed at how a single microshift had profoundly transformed her ability to be radically present, creating a ripple effect on her leadership and overall happiness. Thrilled by her newfound awareness, she exclaimed, “Who knew a simple process could so profoundly change my leadership?” As a leader, presence had felt both essential and somehow elusive to my client. Within the larger goal of managing work boundaries, our last conversation had targeted time management. We reviewed a time-tested, client favorite: the Mindset to Create More Time (an AIM resource). Designed to build the habit of optimizing thinking and honing focus, this tool guides clients through a five-step process. It helps them distill priorities, enhancing focus while expanding bandwidth and enabling them to feel and perform at their best.

Practiced consistently, this system delivers outsized benefits, as witnessed by my effusive client. With a replicable system to collate her thoughts, this practice opened the gateway to radical presence. My client concluded “When I know things are ‘captured’ I can engage completely in the here and now. Not only am I more present, but others feel it too.” “Congratulations,” I responded, smiling, “and, welcome to radical presence.”

SO WHAT IS RADICAL PRESENCE? The ability to recognize and honor each moment for exactly what it is

A mindset, a discipline, and a way of being

A way of listening with all your senses to access data through your whole body When you are radically present, your senses open and you attune. You hear what is being brought forth beyond what is being said. Like a honing beacon, you gain access to new insights, allowing you to sense what needs your attention and process information on multiple levels beyond mere intellect. Effective strategies to process tasks and manage time are vital because when you listen this deeply, you surrender power.

WHY WAS MY CLIENT SO OVERJOYED? Confident that tasks were captured and balls were not dropped, my client could now be more present. By trusting herself, her team, and her systems, she was able to listen more fully. With radical presence, she was able to be her best self and the leader she desired to be. Radically present, the exchange became effective, fulfilling, and impactful. Without her system, she was easily distracted, listening through her filters and objectives. Like so many leaders, she was not actively listening but preparing her response and rebuttal. Mastering time (to-dos) is a vital gateway to leadership presence.

RADICAL PRESENCE OR EXECUTIVE PRESENCE? What many people experience as executive presence (EP) might be fueled by radical presence (RP.). Think for a moment when you have observed someone leading from bravado or power. Hoping to cultivate a presence, their efforts fall flat. Egos are palpable. Hoping to appear decisive, they overlook the importance of RP in creating a compelling EP.

EP is important, and achieving it is often counterintuitive. It demands you prioritize the needs and perspectives of others, building authentic relationships that create space for consistency and vulnerability. It comes from good, consistent leadership habits that help you attune to your environment and access “next-level” insights. Leaders who possess this depth of presence engage with others in a compelling, authentic, and empathetic manner. By first achieving mastery of your radical presence, you can cultivate the awareness and engagement necessary to develop a compelling executive presence. GETTING STARTED

Achieving radical presence can feel like a tall order. Start small and take time to honestly assess your current level of executive presence. When do you do this well, and when do you do this poorly?

Do you project confidence and gravitas in leadership situations?

Do you feel fully present and engaged, or do you find yourself distracted by other tasks and thoughts? Begin to practice radical presence by consciously engaging more presence. Notice how this shifts your engagement and leadership impact. In what ways does being fully present in your leadership interactions impact your influence and decision-making? Then, identify microshifts—small changes you can implement immediately to improve your presence. How will you hold yourself accountable? Write down the outcomes.