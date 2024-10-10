The build vs. buy dilemma: Avoiding builder’s remorse in AI integration

Imagine you’re knee-deep in a home improvement project. What started as a simple weekend endeavor has spiraled into a chaotic mess, consuming more time, money, and energy than you ever anticipated. If only you had brought in an expert from the start.
This scenario is all too familiar—not just in homes, but in boardrooms around the world. Companies, eager to ride the AI wave, often attempt to create their own in-house solutions, only to find themselves bogged down in a quagmire of wasted resources and mounting pressures to deliver quick results to their board and C-suite. This phenomenon is what many are calling “builder’s remorse.”
THE SHIFT FROM BUILD TO BUY
As technology evolves, the decision between “building” or “buying” a solution becomes a critical one. This decision has been seen in many areas over the years, from customer relationship management (CRM) systems to workplace productivity tools. Now, generative AI (GenAI) stands at this crucial juncture.
The expertise and resources required to build top-tier AI solutions have become overwhelming, making it clear that the cost of delaying AI integration into business processes is a luxury few can afford—especially when these projects can drastically enhance efficiency and access to market intelligence, creating a decisive competitive edge.
CHALLENGES OF BUILDING IN-HOUSE AI SOLUTIONS
Building an in-house AI solution that effectively integrates with all of an organization’s internal knowledge sources is easier said than done. Typically, a company’s internal data is scattered across various local drives, team folders, and departments. There’s often no straightforward way to connect this knowledge to external sources like sell-side research, earnings transcripts, company presentations, expert calls, or market research. This challenge becomes even more complex when managing separate investment teams, dealing with global conglomerates with diverse business lines, or working within companies that have grown through mergers and acquisitions.
Moreover, the process of building an in-house solution often requires significant time and financial investment. Companies may spend months or even years developing a solution, only to realize that they lack the necessary resources, expertise, or content agreements to make the system truly effective. These agreements, which provide access to external, real-time information, can take years to negotiate and may cost much more than anticipated.
THE BENEFITS OF BUYING AI SOLUTIONS
Many companies are finding that buying AI solutions offers several advantages over building them from scratch. In a 2023 report by McKinsey & Company, more than half of the respondents said they had adopted AI in at least one of their business units, and nearly two-thirds expected that their companies’ investments in AI would increase over the next few years.
Here are some key considerations when deciding whether to buy or build:
- Proven Performance: Commercial AI solutions are often tested and refined by thousands of users, ensuring a level of reliability and performance that can be difficult to achieve with an in-house build. These solutions are more likely to meet the needs of businesses—and the expectations of C-suites—without the need for extensive customization.
- Scarce AI Talent And Expertise: One of the most difficult parts of building an AI solution is having the right expertise and talent in place, which can take months to not only hire, but also ramp and build.
- Content And Technology Partnerships: Every in-house-built AI-driven market intelligence solution will need multiple content and tech partnerships to succeed. These agreements can take years to negotiate and cost multitudes more than an external solution.
- Continuous Support And Updates: “Buying AI systems offers accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and potentially more simple regulatory compliance,” notes Tim Worthorst, EY Ireland Technology Consulting Director, in an article from February 2024. Often, in-house solutions become a Frankenstein of bolted-on solutions to stay current, leading to overconsumption and a disjointed user experience.
- Opportunity Cost: Focusing internal resources on building an AI solution means that those resources are not available for other projects that could drive higher returns. By choosing to buy a solution, companies can deploy their resources more strategically and drive higher returns.
CONCLUSION
The choice between buying or building an AI solution is not just a business decision—it’s a high-stakes game changer. Companies must carefully consider their options and weigh the costs and benefits of each approach. In many cases, buying a solution from a trusted partner can help organizations avoid the pitfalls of “builder’s remorse” and accelerate their path to success.