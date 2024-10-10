The build vs. buy dilemma: Avoiding builder’s remorse in AI integration

BY Kiva Kolstein3 minute read

Imagine you’re knee-deep in a home improvement project. What started as a simple weekend endeavor has spiraled into a chaotic mess, consuming more time, money, and energy than you ever anticipated. If only you had brought in an expert from the start.

This scenario is all too familiar—not just in homes, but in boardrooms around the world. Companies, eager to ride the AI wave, often attempt to create their own in-house solutions, only to find themselves bogged down in a quagmire of wasted resources and mounting pressures to deliver quick results to their board and C-suite. This phenomenon is what many are calling “builder’s remorse.” THE SHIFT FROM BUILD TO BUY As technology evolves, the decision between “building” or “buying” a solution becomes a critical one. This decision has been seen in many areas over the years, from customer relationship management (CRM) systems to workplace productivity tools. Now, generative AI (GenAI) stands at this crucial juncture.

The expertise and resources required to build top-tier AI solutions have become overwhelming, making it clear that the cost of delaying AI integration into business processes is a luxury few can afford—especially when these projects can drastically enhance efficiency and access to market intelligence, creating a decisive competitive edge. CHALLENGES OF BUILDING IN-HOUSE AI SOLUTIONS Building an in-house AI solution that effectively integrates with all of an organization’s internal knowledge sources is easier said than done. Typically, a company’s internal data is scattered across various local drives, team folders, and departments. There’s often no straightforward way to connect this knowledge to external sources like sell-side research, earnings transcripts, company presentations, expert calls, or market research. This challenge becomes even more complex when managing separate investment teams, dealing with global conglomerates with diverse business lines, or working within companies that have grown through mergers and acquisitions.

Moreover, the process of building an in-house solution often requires significant time and financial investment. Companies may spend months or even years developing a solution, only to realize that they lack the necessary resources, expertise, or content agreements to make the system truly effective. These agreements, which provide access to external, real-time information, can take years to negotiate and may cost much more than anticipated. THE BENEFITS OF BUYING AI SOLUTIONS Many companies are finding that buying AI solutions offers several advantages over building them from scratch. In a 2023 report by McKinsey & Company, more than half of the respondents said they had adopted AI in at least one of their business units, and nearly two-thirds expected that their companies’ investments in AI would increase over the next few years.

