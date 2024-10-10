BY Chris Savage3 minute read

When it comes to building teams, individuals’ attitudes affect everything. Because at the end of the day, different people are built to solve different problems.

This concept stayed front of mind for us at Wistia as my co-founder and I looked to expand the company. We recognized that teams are a conglomeration of different personalities and strengths that you need to piece together just right in order to succeed. This means properly matching people to the problem at hand. Sounds simple, right? Well, over the years, I’ve come to realize that building successful teams that help scale companies is easier said than done. At Wistia, we took a slightly different approach to help streamline this process by taking inspiration from the Oregon Trail. Fellow ’90s kids, I’m sure you remember the computer game from school. The game was made to teach school kids about the life of 19th century pioneers on the Oregon Trail. But it’s also a great model for how to think about building teams and communities.

Everyone had an important role to play in their journey and the building of new communities, and they had to effectively work together to survive, build, and grow. This led to our own system of pioneers, settlers, and city-builders at Wistia. ARE YOU A PIONEER, SETTLER, OR CITY BUILDER? Categorizing employees into pioneers, settlers, or city builders helps us pair them with roles that a) best fit their personality, and b) align their strengths to whatever challenge we’re facing as a company.

This is key to boosting performance and driving overall business success. I’ve found this also helps with employee morale and job satisfaction—a huge bonus when trying to reduce turnover. Here’s how we differentiate each role: Pioneers are the risk takers, and can often be found at early-stage startups. They will plunge into the unknown in order to find something of value.

Settlers prefer a little more stability than pioneers. They thrive in situations where they can start structuring and building a community around opportunities identified by pioneers. But they often feel less comfortable as the company grows and becomes more complex.

City buildersexcel at creating more frameworks—from rules to infrastructure—as a business scales. They can construct and expand those frameworks as the organization continues to grow. It's safe to say you'll find pioneers, settlers, and city builders at every company, in many shapes and forms. You may occasionally come across someone who falls into more than one category. When you do, don't let them go. They're a rare and invaluable asset. This system creates the team alignment necessary for long-term success.

IDENTIFY YOUR PLAYERS As your organization grows, so should your understanding of your team. Who are the pioneers, settlers, and city builders amongst your people? Empowering employees in the right roles has been integral to Wistia’s expansion—from launching new products to navigating volatile markets. Getting it right requires assessing and recognizing individuals’ personalities and mindsets so you can match the right employee to the task.

Start this process as early as the hiring phase. Ask candidates about their career outlook, how they approach challenges, and what motivates them. Not everyone thrives in early-stage startups or fast-growing companies. Personality tests, though less personal, can also provide some quick takeaways. Continue getting to know team members post-hiring. Invest the time to learn more about them, including what situations they thrive in, or where they may struggle and need additional guidance/assistance. Bonding at offsites can be a great place to genuinely get to know people. At Wistia, we hold regular “Founder Coffees,” where we randomly meet with employees in small groups every couple of weeks. We have no agenda for these meetups and purposely try to recreate a spontaneous run-in to get to know our people more authentically. This knowledge acts as the foundation for identifying your pioneers, settlers, and city builders and matching them with the right function at your company.