As the talent landscape has continued to change, it has become more difficult to source quality candidates. And this isn’t expected to get better. McKinsey & Co. found 87% of companies have a skills gap or will in the next few years.

In fact, Korn Ferry estimates that the demand for skilled workers will outweigh the supply by 2030, leading to a talent shortage that could cost the U.S. upwards of $1.7 trillion in revenue. The solution is a transition from resume screening to skills-first hiring practices. WHAT IS SKILLS-FIRST HIRING

Skills-first hiring is a hiring approach that prioritizes a candidate’s skills over their experience and education. It shifts focus toward soft skills and some hard skills versus hard skills alone. Instead of focusing on education, job titles, and on-the-job experience, skills-first hiring puts more emphasis on the skills the candidate brings to the table—even if they weren’t earned on-the-job or during schooling. The focus has been on resume-first hiring for a long time. But this process does not provide a comprehensive/holistic view of the candidate. It can often lead to mis-hires and longer onboarding processes. Skills-first hiring expands talent pools and sources better quality candidates than resume-screening alone.

BENEFITS OF SKILLS-FIRST HIRING Skills-first hiring leads to better quality candidates and better business outcomes. Benefits include: Better Retention Rates

Ninety-one percent of organizations that have made the transition to skills-first hiring have seen an improvement in retention rates, according to a study conducted by TestGorilla. The expanded talent pool and skill matching means candidates are being hired into the right roles. An expanded talent pool leads to non-degreed candidates. Research by The Burning Glass Institute and Harvard Business School found that non-degreed candidates hired into roles that dropped degree requirements have a 10-percentage-point higher two-year retention rate versus their college-educated coworkers. Skills-first processes also promote internal promotions versus outside hires. A LinkedIn study on skills-first hiring found that 75% of employees who made an internal move at the two-year mark were likely to remain at the organization, compared to 56% who haven’t.

In fact, Deloitte found that organizations who use skills-first hiring practices were 98% more likely to retain high performers and have a reputation as a great place to grow and develop. Fewer Mis-hires Mis-hires can be extremely costly for your organization. Seventy-five percent of employers have said they’ve hired the wrong person, which can cost nearly $17,000 on average.

According to McKinsey & Co., hiring for skills is 5x more predictive of job performance than hiring for education and 2x more predictive than hiring for work experience. Research by OneTen found 79% of respondents saw a reduction in mis-hires. Another study conducted by TestGorilla found 90% of respondents saw a reduction in mis-hires. Faster Hiring The hiring process can be lengthy and complicated, making mis-hires even more frustrating. Skills-first hiring is a less opaque process and can make hiring candidates more efficient, taking less time to fill positions.

OneTen found that those using skills-first hiring practices found sourcing qualified candidates 2x easier. Faster sourcing will significantly shorten the hiring process for organizations. Better Talent Placement One of the greatest advantages of skills-first hiring is its ability to more accurately place talent where it will thrive. Organizations with a skills-based approach are 107% more likely to place talent effectively, according to Deloitte.

By focusing on the specific skills and competencies needed for each role, companies can match candidates to positions where their abilities are best suited. This approach not only enhances job performance and satisfaction, but also drives overall organizational success by ensuring that the right people are in the right roles. Better Results And Output Putting the right candidates into the right roles can have a significant impact on your business’ success. Workers can be more quickly deployed and the talent lifecycle can be lengthened.

Organizations who hire skills-first are: 52% more likely to be innovative

57% more likely to be agile TestGorilla’s annual State of Skills-Based Hiring report found that 94% of respondents agree skills-first hiring is better at predicting job success than resume-first. LENGTHENING THE TALENT LIFECYCLE

The World Economic Forum believes that skills-first hiring requires a significant cultural shift within the organization. This practice should not and cannot end once the hire is made. It requires continuous development of the workforce. Organizations will need to invest time and resources to upskill and reskill their employees. This not only lengthens the talent lifecycle by increasing internal promotions, but it helps attract and retain top talent. Gen-Z and millennials put a focus on learning and development opportunities when deciding if they will accept a job offer or remain with an organization. Research by Culture Amp found that 54% of immediate retention can be attributed to an employee’s belief that their employer contributes to their professional development. And, those who felt they had access to the upskilling they needed to remain successful in their role were 21% more engaged than their colleagues.