“RELAX. I’M AN IMPOSTER, TOO.”

BY Pablo Listingart4 minute read

A few weeks ago, I was taking my 10-year-old son to a class, and we drove past a food truck with a sign that read, “Perfect Pierogies.”

(For the uninitiated, a pierogi is a delicious dumpling popularized in Eastern and Central Europe and stuffed with sweet or savoury fillings—potato and cheese pierogis are revered on the Canadian prairie.) My son couldn’t believe his eyes: “How can they do that?” “Do what?,” I asked.

“Call their pierogies perfect! You told me nothing is perfect.” Now, to be clear, if there is anything perfect in the world the chances are it is a pierogi, but the general principle that my son expressed is true. Everything has a flaw, a shortcoming, or a deficit. Including people. We all know that intuitively, and the acceptance of our imperfections keeps us humble, makes us hungry to do better and learn more, and dares us to take risks. I accept that I am not perfect, but I still get out of bed and give the new day my best shot. I’d like to think that the vast majority of people are like that. That said, I’m concerned for some of the younger professionals I’ve encountered through my training organization.

After a course, we do our best to help graduates identify job opportunities that match their skills, and I am proud that we have a very high success rate. Earlier this year, I put a note out on our alumni chat to check who was looking for work because I knew of some opportunities. That led to an exchange with one of our program’s graduates who wasn’t applying for jobs even though she had significant coding skills. “I’m open to good things happening to me in my life,” she said. “But I don’t want to put myself out there with my résumé only to get rejected.”

File that under things a pierogi would never say. I was shocked to hear someone who needed a job had become so timid that her hesitation was starting to have a negative impact on her well-being. The fear of rejection had her frozen in her tracks. And, sadly, I’ve had similar conversations in recent years, and my staff and I have had to focus on motivation as much as education. I’m not certain why some young students are so fearful, but I suspect that social media has played a role. If you’re in your forties (like me), you didn’t grow up with a continuous flow of social feeds distorting what reality is. But if you are in your twenties, there’s a good chance you were already dabbling in social media when you were very young. And that dabbling launched thousands of hours of scrolling where you could see how wonderful and perfect someone else’s life was at home and at work. How could you compete?

I think COVID has something to do with it, too. The fear, confusion, and isolation brought about by the pandemic rattled us all and made us question our place in the world. I think we are still emerging from that to some extent, and for some people it has been harder than for others. Between social media, the pandemic hangover, and intermittent bad economic news, it’s possible to become so riddled with self-doubt that you diagnose yourself with imposter syndrome, conclude that you aren’t good enough to get a job, and then suspend the search. My advice is to find those champions in your life who can help you get over the hurdles. Here is what I like to tell my graduates who are struggling:

“RELAX. I’M AN IMPOSTER, TOO.” If we accept the idea that no one is perfect, then we’re all a bit of an imposter in the workplace. When I do media interviews as part of my job, I am always nervous knowing that I am one verbal stumble away from sounding like a fool. But I don’t turn down interviews. Instead I prepare thoroughly and always give it my best shot. “HOW YOU APPLY FOR WORK REFLECTS HOW YOU APPLY YOURSELF AT WORK.”

The most successful professionals I know take a few risks at work by being daring and innovative in completing their assignments. They play it safe when that is the right thing to do; and they think and act outside of their comfort zones when the situation calls for it, even when there is a risk of failure. If you are too timid to apply for the job, how would you perform in it? “SEVENTY PERCENT IS GOOD.” If you see a job posting, and your skills match 70% of the required skills, APPLY. Don’t let the thirty percent silence the seventy. If you are smart and willing to learn on the job, good employers will still look at you.

“ONE IN FIVE HUNDRED IS BETTER THAN NONE IN FIVE HUNDRED.” I know skilled people with a solid work ethic who decline to apply for a job because they conclude (often correctly) that hundreds of others will apply. I don’t want to sound uncaring or unkind, but that’s a poor reason to not hit send. No applications, no chance for work. One application, a small chance. Many applications, a better chance. “KEEP LEARNING.”