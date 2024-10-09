Making your mark with a breakthrough 2025 sales kick-off

BY Jon Forst4 minute read

It’s sales kick-off (SKO) planning season, and it’s clear that the industry needs to rethink its strategy. Not only because the tech industry is under pressure (like everyone else in this economy), but because expensive boondoggles with the same approach as last year are, well, yawn. SKO plans are evolving as dynamic companies find ways to inspire, engage, and align their teams with creative SKO approaches.

Kick-off is pivotal to setting the tone for the year, aligning teams, and reigniting enthusiasm to produce results. Most CROs see SKO as a critical investment, with an average cost of $2,500-$5,500 per attendee. Companies want significant performance boosts through SKO, but still, only about 25% of salespeople exceed quota. So, how do we do more with SKO? Some of the most effective tactics I’ve seen build on SKO basics to unlock more potential for every attendee. 1. CONNECT SKO TO BUSINESS GOALS

There’s a direct correlation between energetic, well-planned sales events and the ability to meet or exceed revenue targets. SKO provides a canvas for interactive learning, honing skills, deep dives into the buyers, and strategy alignment. Done right, it reignites the passion and drive within a sales team and reconnects them with the company’s mission. It bonds coworkers as they share successes and learn from one another. Attendees who internalize and commit to business goals are more likely to achieve them. Consider using “opening moments”—in the first five minutes—to unveil the most important messages. Imagine an immersive experience of light, sound, video, live speakers or performers, and company leaders in a highly produced opener that sets the stage and theme for SKO. Turn performance goals into exciting, game-changing challenges that are clear in the first few minutes. Now you have their attention! 2. CREATE COMMUNITY WITH IDENTITY

A strong and cohesive event identity is crucial to create “members” of the community. Members work together and hold each other accountable for meeting goals. Identity includes theme, brand, agenda, and tone. A well-executed identity resonates with attendees and creates a sense of unity and purpose throughout the event and beyond. 3. COME TOGETHER OR GET ON THE ROAD! Sales teams are dynamic. People are in the office, at client sites, and working remotely. However, in-person events are making a strong comeback, with the majority of our clients hosting in-person SKOs this year (rather than virtual or hybrid). They’re using this precious face time to inspire sales teams with ultra-creative challenges, product demonstrations, and information that enable and inspire performance. Single-location events are truly effective at meeting goals.

For some companies, bringing everyone to a central location isn’t feasible. Fantastic results can still be achieved with smaller events near attendees. Virtual executive sessions with localized hands-on activities, training, and goal-setting are highly effective. We’ve seen that SKO-on-the-Road allows executives to get closer to individual teams and regions, strengthening relationships and improving performance. 4. MAKE CONNECTIONS Effective networking starts before SKO. Pre-event activities foster connections, generate excitement, set expectations, build anticipation, and ensure attendees are prepared.

During the event, gamified demo sessions, collaborative workshops, discussions, break-out sessions, and town halls forge team bonds and improve future results. Post-event follow-up and incentives put SKO learnings into practical use. Create forums to encourage continued dialogue and momentum. 5. RETHINK VENUES

Alternatives to traditional spaces can breathe fresh air into SKO. While conference centers and hotels can be transformed into exceptional environments, starting with unique venues can inspire more impactful agendas and experiences. Urban warehouses, hangars, pier buildings, landmark buildings, or resort locations create great SKO backdrops. Adjacent hotels, parks, and formal spaces provide room for team building, break-outs, food, and award ceremonies. Breaking the ballroom monotony will add energy and give attendees a sense of active participation. The best venues are often booked well in advance. In fact, 60% of prime event spaces are booked more than a year ahead. Delayed booking can lead to limited options, higher costs, and compromised quality. Start early to secure the perfect venue. 6. CONTENT & EXPERIENCE

Attendees expect more than presentations; they want to be actively involved and engaged. Don’t keynote them to death. Use keynotes to deliver the most impactful, most exciting messages. Keynotes should inspire, motivate, and create momentum. Keynotes don’t have to be one person, a microphone, or a presentation. Bring keynote information to life with surprise guests, technology showcases, panels, and discussions. Use levity to drive energy and engagement.

Incorporate hands-on, interactive learning sessions in breakouts with trusted experts.

Gamification and contests strengthen teams, individual participation, and information retention.

Give attendees video—they’ll retain up to 95% more than text alone and will likely rewatch.

Carefully select entertainment, inspirational speakers, and motivators. Each headliner should add value to your business objectives.

Capture it all for reuse throughout the year. 7. ETHICAL & INCLUSIVE EVENT PLANNING In today’s world, ethical and inclusive event planning is a must. Choose venues and activities that align with corporate values and ethics. You might opt for sustainable venues that prioritize environmental responsibility or give back to the local community at the event. An inclusive event inspires all audience members, regardless of background, and fosters a sense of belonging and respect.