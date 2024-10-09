BY David Keil3 minute read

The end of Q3 for any business is always a balancing act for corporate leaders. As we’re tightening up spend to close the year in the black, we’re also looking ahead to the next year. The CFO mantra to uncover cost-saving opportunities is always in the background.

It is in this context that most CIOs zero in on reactive IT support costs and waste. Even though finding places to cut may feel like an impossible task, through my experience leading companies at various stages, I have always been able to work with CIOs and CTOs to identify excess spend when really pressed to do so. To uncover any waste, though, you need full visibility across all costs, including line items that are taking away from more strategic investments in digital transformation projects that will propel the business forward. By knowing precisely what is in the IT estate and affecting the digital employee experience (DEX) with endpoint devices, you can decrease expenses related to reactive or even wasteful activities and instead fund digital innovation and business growth. Here are three areas that can yield cost-saving returns, which CIOs can redirect to the strategic projects that matter most.

1. IT TICKET AVOIDANCE AND REDUCTION Unless they are for a Mets game, “tickets” typically are associated with negative circumstances. That’s because IT support tickets keep teams in constant reactive mode. My company’s founder calls this the “IT hamster wheel,” with teams fielding anything from password resets to SOS tickets brought on by blue screens of death. In other words, they are spinning frantically without moving forward. With data-driven root cause analysis and anomaly detection based on machine learning, however, an enterprise can prevent many IT tickets from being created in the first place. This proactive—and even predictive—IT posture reduces the number of IT tickets through automated corrective actions.

This approach leads to significant cost savings given that IT support tickets can range from about $25 for basic issues to $75+ for advanced incidents. The savings from ticket avoidance can be huge. For example, my company’s flagship software helped a U.S.-based insurance company calculate a $1M return on investment by proactively avoiding 29% of its IT tickets, enabling 45 automation scripts, and reducing MTTR by 40%. Another customer in healthcare saved $8.8M in 2023 by avoiding ~270,000 tickets through proactive incident reduction. Ticket avoidance and reduction also deliver productivity gains. One large MSP discovered in a recent survey that employees spent nearly three hours each week fixing tech issues. Another survey revealed that 49% of workers lost one to five hours a week “dealing with IT issues.” Finally, by analyzing more than 200 organizations, Moveworks has found that AI can shorten the average mean time to ticket resolution for more complex, high-touch issues to about 20 hours compared to 40-plus hours without AI. 2. SOFTWARE OPTIMIZATION

This one often surprises the executives I work with, however, uncovering software waste can result in material budget savings. Think of your own enterprise computer—I would bet there are a handful of software applications that you never use. Most enterprises essentially throw away more than 10% of an IT budget thanks to software, SaaS, and cloud infrastructure waste. Imagine redistributing those found funds, which could be considerable given that enterprises spend about 18% of revenue on software as part of their overall IT budget. A recent example we experienced was with a global bank that uncovered a savings opportunity of $4.8 million in just 12 months by eliminating more than 66,000 unused software licenses.

3. HARDWARE REFRESHES Waste is not limited to software bloat. It’s also important to rethink traditional, calendar-based approaches to hardware refreshes. DEX data, coupled with predictive analytics, allow your IT team to accurately identify which devices have more performance life in them. We worked with a global financial institution, for example, to determine from usage pattern and machine stress data that only 600 laptops needed refreshing instead of the 7,000 laptops on the time-based scheduled.