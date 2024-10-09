Navigating new market segments: The peril of assumption in business expansion

BY Ron Carson4 minute read

Companies pursuing growth often target new market segments, attracted by the promise of untapped potential and increased revenue. However, this path is fraught with hidden challenges that can derail even the most promising expansion efforts.

A common pitfall is the assumption of transferability—the belief that strategies successful in one market will translate seamlessly to another. This assumption, while tempting, frequently leads to costly missteps and missed opportunities. Consider the transition from early adopters to the majority market, the shift from a technical audience to a business one, or the move between vertical markets. Each presents unique challenges that can catch even seasoned executives off guard. THE EXPANSION DILEMMA

Expanding into new market segments necessitates a fundamental reassessment of value propositions, messaging, and go-to-market strategies. Factors that resonated with an initial customer base may prove ineffective with a new audience. This misalignment often manifests in tangible ways. Two common symptoms stand out from our research, based on hundreds of interviews conducted over more than a decade: The Bloated Pipeline: Sales cycles extend indefinitely, with a growing mass of opportunities classified as “no-decisions.” This often indicates targeting the wrong audience or failing to address the new segment’s actual needs. High Closed-Lost Rate: An unusually high rate of lost deals suggests a fundamental misalignment between the offering and the segment’s requirements. These symptoms signal a deeper issue—a disconnect between a company’s perception of the market and its reality.

THE BLINDSPOTS OF EXPANSION The root of these issues often lies in blindspots—areas where companies unwittingly operate on flawed assumptions. A compelling example comes from a data visualization company we worked with. They believed they had crafted an effective message for their enterprise data solution. However, our research revealed a critical misalignment: Their marketing was attracting the wrong prospects. They were drawing in data visualizers—professionals who primarily joined spreadsheets and created charts—rather than data stewards responsible for enterprise data mapping and integrity.

This “data disconnect” wasn’t merely costing them deals; it was setting the stage for future customer churn. The company was, in essence, marketing a sophisticated tool to an audience that didn’t fully appreciate its capabilities or align with its intended use case. Another instructive case is what we term the “stapler guy myth.” An eProcurement software company had convinced themselves their target personas were unsophisticated pencil-pushers—think the “guy with the red stapler” from Office Space. They blamed lack of engagement on these buyers not “getting” how their solution could revolutionize procurement. Our research conversations revealed a different story: Not only did these buyers “get it,” but they also understood the vendor’s frustration with the lack of progress. Moreover, they pointed out that the vendor was pushing obvious and outdated value propositions. What mattered to these decision-makers wasn’t the simplistic “you can save money” message, but the higher-order value of, “We can help you negotiate better agreements for your organization.”

These examples underscore a critical point. In B2B sales, success isn’t just about promoting a solution—it’s about addressing the right problem for the right person. And the right problem isn’t always the one initially perceived. Misidentifying this can lead not only to lost sales, but also to increased customer churn in the long term. THE POWER OF CUSTOMER INSIGHT The remedy for these expansion challenges is straightforward, yet often overlooked: genuine customer insight. Relying on internal assumptions or secondary market research is insufficient. Direct engagement with potential customers in the new segment is crucial.

This engagement should transcend superficial market surveys. It requires in-depth conversations that explore pain points, needs, and value perceptions. These discussions should also cover other go-to-market topics, such as potential buying objections and preferred information sources—insights that can inform both product development and marketing strategies. However, several barriers often impede effective customer research: Internal Resistance: Teams may be reluctant to confront feedback that challenges their existing beliefs or work. Customer Wariness: Potential customers may hesitate to engage, fearing an unwanted sales approach. Lack Of Objectivity: Internal teams may struggle to maintain impartiality, potentially skewing the interpretation of feedback. STRATEGIES FOR EFFECTIVE MARKET EXPLORATION

To overcome these barriers and gain genuine insight, consider the following approaches: Leverage Third-Party Research: An independent entity can often elicit more candid feedback from potential customers. Craft Insightful Questions: Focus on understanding the customer’s ecosystem, not just how your product fits into it. Create A Neutral Environment: Assure participants that the goal is understanding, not selling. Prioritize Listening: The objective is to uncover insights, not to confirm existing hypotheses. TRANSLATING INSIGHTS INTO ACTION The true value of customer insight lies in its application. Use the gathered information to: