The landscape of the modern workplace is ever-evolving, and with it often sits a silent danger: employee disengagement.

Disengaged employees often fade into the background, going unnoticed, yet their presence poses significant risks to an organization’s success. As revealed in a 2019 Gallup poll, U.S. companies lose between $450 billion and $550 billion in productivity each year due to employee disengagement. In this article, I dive into the financial impact of employee disengagement—a topic about which I am passionate—and share how we addressed these challenges during my time as a banking executive. THE FINANCIAL FALLOUT

Disengaged employees are the unsung heroes of mediocrity. They show up, clock in, and go through the motions, but the spark of passion and commitment to their role is missing. On the surface, they might appear harmless, but beneath their veneer of indifference lies a danger that can erode productivity, tarnish your company’s reputation, and threaten its very survival. Disengaged employees impact the organization’s bottom line. When employees lack engagement, they are less likely to invest their full efforts in their work. According to Gallup, this results in 18% lower productivity, sloppy work, inefficiencies, and wasted resources, all of which have financial implications. Consider the scenario of a mid-size regional bank with a disengaged workforce. Operational mistakes, delays in responding to customer service issues, and unprofessional conduct between team members become the norm rather than the exception. The financial losses mount as operational costs rise, poor customer service damages the company’s reputation, and opportunities for revenue generation slip through the cracks.

Organizations that have embraced engagement know that it’s not just a matter of boosting morale; it’s a strategic imperative. High turnover rates—departments with engaged employees have 18% lower turnover—often a result of disengagement, incur significant costs related to recruitment, onboarding, and training. The impact on the organization’s finances can be substantial. I believe companies that focus on their people first will position themselves for enhanced alignment to their vision and greater success in the long run. As John Chambers of Cisco has said, “We focus first on the people and how we incorporate them into our company, and then we focus on how to drive the business.” ENGAGEMENT IN PRACTICE

As a senior banking executive, I faced the challenge of reinvigorating our cross-functional teams. By being approachable, open to communication, and flexible, I attained positive results: improved team performance, higher employee satisfaction, and a more dynamic, forward-thinking organization. In the work I do today, I strive to employ similar strategies. Revamp training programs by making them more relevant to those they serve and aligning them to performance-based objectives. This ensures team members actively apply new skills in their daily work.

Clearly map out career paths by giving employees a tangible vision of their future in order to instill a long-term perspective and boost engagement.

Launch mentorship programs, pairing junior staff with seasoned professionals, in order to accelerate skill development and cultivate a vibrant learning culture. ADDRESSING THE FINANCIAL FALLOUT WITH COMMUNICATION: OFFER SKILL ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMS

It’s not too late to make a difference. As champions of positive workplace cultures and engagement, organizations should be well equipped to tackle the challenges of disengagement head-on. Experts in this field can help rebuild trust with employees and foster an environment of innovation and excellence. In today’s fiercely competitive business landscape, where talent is an asset, organizations must recognize the dangers of disengagement and take decisive action to unleash the full potential of their employees and navigate the future successfully. It may seem like a daunting task, but focusing change on improving communication not only from the top down, but throughout the organization, is an amazing and impactful step. Here are just a few ideas that I found particularly rewarding.