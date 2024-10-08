BY Jason Hennessey4 minute read

Social media plays a significant role in many businesses’ marketing plans, and for good reason: It has the power to reach wide audiences, enhanced by the sharable nature of posts, and pairs well with other marketing strategies such as SEO. But posting on social media requires content—something that solves the user’s problem.

Before you just give this advice a nod, doing the hard work to implement these steps will pay off. Marketing is a whole new industry these days thanks to social media. How do you gain the momentum you need to reach your audience? Start by following these five steps to create a solid social media content plan. STEP 1: IDENTIFY YOUR AUDIENCE AND CREATE A STRATEGY FOR POSTING

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

To really understand your targeted audience, ask yourself: Where does my ideal audience hang out online? Whatever platforms they use most are where you’ll want to post your content. Social media platforms’ user bases can be split by age to some extent, but there are other factors that influence the demographics of a platform. Evaluate both what platforms your audience already uses as well as what platforms are most suited to your type of business. Image-based, video-based, and text-based posts perform differently depending on the platform, and some platforms are only meant for one type of content. Understanding this will help you determine what kind of content you’ll need to create. And while you should definitely be using multiple platforms, it’s likely not worth it to post on every popular platform out there.

STEP 2: PUT ON YOUR MARKETING HAT Chances are you already have a few social media accounts, either under your name or that of your business. Track these down and confirm that you have access to them. You may need to reset a few passwords, create a new account, or even report imposter accounts. Check all old accounts for any outdated info. Let’s face it, business leaders in every sector need to learn how to be effective marketers for their business. Even if you hire an agency, you need to understand how to lead a marketing campaign and hold them accountable.

STEP 3: PLAN YOUR CONTENT You shouldn’t start posting anything until you’ve planned your content, and now is the time to get started. Remember that content planning is an ongoing process, so start by brainstorming ideas, but know that you’ll likely adapt them later as your content plan develops. You’ll want to integrate your list of planned content into a spreadsheet (no, I’m not kidding). If you fail to plan, then you plan to fail, as they say. Of course, the biggest question is, “What should I post about?”

You may think you should post primarily about promoting your business, but if you do, you’re not likely to get many followers. Instead, try following the 80-20 principle. With the 80-20 principle, only about 20% of your posts are promotional, and the other 80% are either educational or entertaining. The purpose of this breakdown is to keep your audience engaged by giving them something of value, like data, instructional videos, and expert interviews, or fun content like memes, inspirational messages, and photos. Of course, that 80% of non-promotional content can, and likely should, still be related to your business; it needs to be engaging enough that people want to follow you and share your posts. This is where you can get creative, and also where content marketing becomes the most fun. If you have fun with it, your audience probably will, too.

advertisement

STEP 4: CREATE A CONTENT PLAN SPREADSHEET AND CALENDAR Now that you’ve developed a content plan for posts, organize them in a spreadsheet and schedule when and where they’ll be posted. If you’re not into manipulating cells on a spreadsheet, there are plenty of content plan and calendar spreadsheets available online for free. In addition to the platform and date, include a link to the actual content of the post, including any text, images, videos, or other creative assets. Don’t forget to add relevant hashtags and captions, and clearly specify who will be responsible for uploading the post. The final step is to schedule each post so that you’re consistently uploading content.

STEP 5: ANALYZE AND ADJUST YOUR STRATEGY Add a spreadsheet tab to monitor data around your social media posts. Take note of what’s working and what isn’t, and then analyze the information to refine your strategy. How do you know what’s working? You can look at data for both your social media accounts as a whole and for specific posts. Indications for a successful post are the number of views, likes, comments, and shares. For your accounts, you can look at views, followers, messages, and mentions of your profile name or your business’s name. Generally, higher numbers are better, but if you’re not seeing growth that makes sense, you may need to look more closely. For example, if a post is getting a large number of views but very few likes or comments, it may be that people are getting bored and moving on without fully engaging with it.