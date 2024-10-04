‘Discover the rabbit hole’: Conspiracy theories about Hurricane Helene are all over TikTok

Conspiracy theories have a habit of spiking following natural disasters, and Hurricane Helene is no exception. As the death toll topped 200 on Friday morning, the conspiracy theorists are out in full force spreading misinformation about everything from voter manipulation to a geoengineered industrial land grab.

One theory that has gained the most traction online is the idea that the storm was not a natural occurrence but instead engineered to devastate North Carolina and create access to the land for lithium mining.

“Can I say what I find suspicious as shit?” said one user in a video that totaled more than 1.8 million views before it was removed. “That one of the areas affected by Hurricane Helene is the world’s largest lithium deposit, and the DOD just entered into an agreement with this company right here to mine lithium for electric cars starting in 2025. Now that area is completely devastated.”

Another user encouraged viewers to look up the theory for themselves, adding, “Just look up flooding and lithium and discover the rabbit hole you go down.” The video had more than 204,900 views before it was also deleted.