The secret to reading (yes, reading!) podcasts in your inbox

When we talk about email tools, we typically talk about apps or services that help you tame the wild jungle of your ever-overflowing inbox.
Today’s tool is a twist. It’s about email, through and through—but it’s actually a smart new service that adds something to that environment.
And as counterintuitive as that may sound, it’s become one of the best and most useful additions my rusty ol’ inbox has seen in ages.
No listening required
All right—so, see if you can relate to this:
In theory, I enjoy podcasts.
I reality, I rarely have the time to keep up with all the interesting-seeming podcasts I encounter—both regular shows I enjoy for pleasure-based listening and random audio interviews I run into that seem like they could be enlightening in some way.