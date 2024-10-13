The secret to reading (yes, reading!) podcasts in your inbox

When we talk about email tools, we typically talk about apps or services that help you tame the wild jungle of your ever-overflowing inbox.

Today’s tool is a twist. It’s about email, through and through—but it’s actually a smart new service that adds something to that environment.

And as counterintuitive as that may sound, it’s become one of the best and most useful additions my rusty ol’ inbox has seen in ages.

Psst: If you love these types of tools as much as I do, check out my free Cool Tools newsletter from The Intelligence. You’ll be the first to find all sorts of simple tech treasures!